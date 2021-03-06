 Skip to main content
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Dakota Valley advances to SoDak 16 round
PREP BASKETBALL

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Dakota Valley advances to SoDak 16 round

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Paul Bruns had a big night with 21 points and 19 rebounds as he helped Dakota Valley fend off Tea Area in a Region 4A qualifying boys basketball game Friday.

Issac Bruns also had 16 points and Chayce Montagne 12 points for the Panthers. The contest was tight throughout as Dakota Valley's nine-point lead in the closing seconds was the biggest either team had all night.

Tea Area led by four points in the early going before the Panthers surged to end the first quarter ahead 20-17. The Titans bounced back to tie the gam at the half 35-35 and trailed just 50-49 entering the final term.

The Panthers (20-6) earned the second seed in the state and will play a SoDak 16 game at No. 15 Sisseton in Centerville Tuesday.

Paul Bruns

Bruns
