BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Dakota Valley posts 100 points in win against Sioux City West

SIOUX CITY — Paul and Issac Bruns combined to score 72 points to lead Dakota Valley to a 100-60 non-conference boys basketball win at West High Tuesday.

Paul Bruns had a double-double with 37 points and 11 rebounds Issac Bruns scored 35 points and had seven rebounds. Chayce Montagne dished out nine assists for Dakota Valley (15-2).

West dropped to 8-10.

EAST 87, STORM LAKE 52: Black Raiders junior DaVares Whitaker scored a game-high 36 points on Tuesday in the non-conference road win.

Whitaker made 13 shots, including four in the fourth quarter. Whitaker was also 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the fourth, and he was 7-for-8 during the game.

Bie Ruei scored 10 points, as he made a couple of 3-pointers. Kelynn Jacobsen also scored 10 points. He made five shots.

Sam Dvergsten led the Tornadoes with 14 points.

WEST CENTRAL 73, CANTON 43: Kasan Abedi and Grafton Stroup scord 16 points rach to lead West Central to a Dakota XII Conference boys basketball win in Hartford, S.D. Tuesday.

Derek Tieszen had 15 points to lead Canton (6-12 overall and 1-8 Dakota XII).

