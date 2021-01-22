BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: DaVares Whitaker leads East to home win over Council Bluffs Jefferson

SIOUX CITY — East High School junior DaVares Whitaker led the Black Raiders with 22 points in an 85-36 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson on Friday night.

Dom Drent scored 15 points while Aiden Ballard scored 12.

CB LINCOLN 56, LE MARS 39: The Lynx moved into sole leadership of the Missouri River Conference boys basketball race with a commanding 56-39 win over the Bulldogs in Le Mars Friday.

Lincoln dashed to a 14-1 lead after one quarter and were still up 22-15 at the half before taking control with a 19-9 in the third stanza.

Jamison Gruber and Josh Dix had 13 points apiece to share game scoring honors for the Lynx, 10-3 overall and 8-0 in the MRAC. Spencer Mackey had 11 points to lead Le Mars, 10-4 overall and 7-1 in the loop.

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 63, WEST 47: The Warriors gained a split of their season series with the Wolverines with a Missouri River Conference boys basketball win at West High Friday.

Jacob Imming scored 14 points to lead SB-L (6-6 overall and 4-5 MRAC) while Tyler Smith added 13 and Jake Layman had 12. Majok Majouk and Nick Muller also had nine points apiece for the Warriors, who led 40-31 at the half.