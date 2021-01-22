BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: DaVares Whitaker leads East to home win over Council Bluffs Jefferson

SIOUX CITY — East High School junior DaVares Whitaker led the Black Raiders with 22 points in an 85-36 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson on Friday night.
Dom Drent scored 15 points while Aiden Ballard scored 12.
CB LINCOLN 56, LE MARS 39: The Lynx moved into sole leadership of the Missouri River Conference boys basketball race with a commanding 56-39 win over the Bulldogs in Le Mars Friday.
Lincoln dashed to a 14-1 lead after one quarter and were still up 22-15 at the half before taking control with a 19-9 in the third stanza.
Jamison Gruber and Josh Dix had 13 points apiece to share game scoring honors for the Lynx, 10-3 overall and 8-0 in the MRAC. Spencer Mackey had 11 points to lead Le Mars, 10-4 overall and 7-1 in the loop.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 63, WEST 47: The Warriors gained a split of their season series with the Wolverines with a Missouri River Conference boys basketball win at West High Friday.
Jacob Imming scored 14 points to lead SB-L (6-6 overall and 4-5 MRAC) while Tyler Smith added 13 and Jake Layman had 12. Majok Majouk and Nick Muller also had nine points apiece for the Warriors, who led 40-31 at the half.
Keeon Hutton had a game-high 17 points and Keavian Hayes 13 for West, which claimed a 52-50 decision over SB-L on Dec. 8.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 64, WEST SIOUX 55: Jarome Jackson scored 20 points to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win over the Falcons in Paullina Friday.
Josh Johannsen also had 15 points and Jake Wallin 11 points for South O'Brien, which 17-5 after one quarter and 32-19 at the half. The Wolverines are now 8-5 overall and 5-2 in the War Eagle.
Jordan Rehder had 13 points while Levi Koopmans and
Blake Van Ballegooyen added 11 each for West Sioux, 7-7 overall and 3-2 in conference.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 73, SPENCER 62: Eli Van Essen scored 16 points to lead the Wolfpack to a Lakes Conference boys basketball win in Hull Friday.
Karter Petzenhauser had a game-high 30 points to pace the Tigers (7-5). Western Christian improved to 12-3.
DAKOTA VALLEY 76, TRI-VALLEY 68: Brothers Paul and Isaac Bruns each had 26 points to lead the No. 1 ranked Panthers (Class A) to a Dakota XII Conference boys basketball win over the Mustangs in a game played in Colton, S.D. Friday.
Issac Bruns completed a double-double with 10 rebounds while Paul was just a carom shy with nine rebounds. The win was the ninth without a loss for Dakota Valley, which played No. 3 Class A Sioux Valley at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D. Saturday night in a showdown of unbeaten teams.