BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Sioux City West loses to Council Bluffs Lincoln, Sergeant Bluff-Luton edges East

COUNCIL BLUFFS LINCOLN 77, WEST 50: The Lynx stayed unbeaten in Missouri River Conference boys basketball play with a win in Council Bluffs Tuesday.

The Wolverines got off to a fast start leading by five points in the opening quarter and 14-12 at the first break but the Lynx when on a 3-point binge in the second quarter to lead 44-25 at the half.

Jamison Gruber had 19 points to lead the way for CBAL (13-3 overall and 11-0 MRAC). Noah Sandbothe also had 18 points and Josh Dix 16 for the Lynx.

Keeon Hutton had a game-high 29 points and Keavian Hayes added eight points for West (7-6 overall and 6-5 conference).

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 55, EAST 51: Jake Layman's reverse layup with three minutes to go in the fourth quarter broke a 49-49 tie and gave the Warriors the lead for good in a Missouri River Conference boys basketball game played in Sergeant Bluff Tuesday.

East led 22-15 at the half but SB-L crept within 38-36 after three quarters and outscored their guests 17-11 in the final frame to get the win.

SB-L improves to 7-7 overall and 6-5 in the MRAC while East is 8-3 in league and 10-5 in all games.