BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Sioux City West loses to Council Bluffs Lincoln

COUNCIL BLUFFS LINCOLN 77, WEST 50: The Lynx stayed unbeaten in Missouri River Conference boys basketball play with a win in Council Bluffs Tuesday.

The Wolverines got off to a fast start leading by five points in the opening quarter and 14-12 at the first break but the Lynx when on a 3-point binge in the second quarter to lead 44-25 at the half.

Jamison Gruber had 19 points to lead the way for CBAL (13-3 overall and 11-0 MRAC). Noah Sandbothe also had 18 points and Josh Dix 16 for the Lynx.

Keeon Hutton had a game-high 29 points and Keavian Hayes added eight points for West (7-6 overall and 6-5 conference).

SIOUX CENTRAL 63, STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 18: Connor Christian scored 19 points to lead the Rebels to a Twin Lakes Conference boys basketball win Tuesday.

Jacob Hargens also had 15 points and Carter Boettcher 13 points for Sioux Central (9-8 overall and 5-5 TLC). Mason Laven led the Panthers with six points.

UNITY CHRISTIAN 63, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 46: Clayton Bosma had the game in scoring with 18 points and rebounds with eight to lead the Knights to a win in a War Eagle Conference boys basketball game in Remsen Tuesday.

James Bouma also had 13 points and Jacob Van Donge 10 for Unity Christian. Jaxon Bunkers paced the Hawks with 14 points.

