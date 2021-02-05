BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Siouxland Christian wins in Western Valley Conference consolation round

SIOUX CITY — Dalton DuBois scored 15 points and three other teammates also reach double digits scoring in the 61-38 Eagles' Western Valley Conference boys basketball win Friday in Sioux City.

Cameron Pierson also scored 14 points while AJ Goestch had a dozen points and Elijah Claeys added 10 for Siouxland Christian (7-10). Sam Slight had a game-high 17 points for the Rams (6-12).

SOUTH O'BRIEN 72, HINTON 50: Jerome Jackson scored 19 points and Josh Johannsen added in 18 points to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win in Paullina Friday.

Jake Wallin also had 13 points for South O'Brien (11-8). Caleb Holmes led the Blackhawks (8-11) with 19 points.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 64, STORM LAKE 48: Wyatt Gulker had 15 points and Tyson Boer 14 points to lead the Wolfpack to a Lakes Conference boys basketball win in Hull Friday.

Western Christian improved to 15-3 overall and 7-1 in the Lakes. Sam Slight had a game-high 17 points for the Tornadoes (8-7 overall and 4-6 Lakes).

RIVER VALLEY 53, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 46: River Valley's Garrett Trapp led the Wolverines to a 22-point game on Friday.

Colton Kurtz scored 12 points.