BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: South Sioux City picks up first win of the season

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The Cardinals hit nine 3-points shots and picked up their first boys basketball win of the season in South Sioux City Tuesday, 61-47.
Tyler Knowles scored 14 points to lead South Sioux City (1-11) while Carsten Cavillo added 13 points.
Connor Slaughter had seven rebounds and Knowles six for the Cardinals, who play at Mount Michael Benedictine on Thursday.
LE MARS 53, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 41: The Bulldogs held the Warriors to 34 percent from the floor on Tuesday to pick up the MRAC win.
Alec Dreckman led the Bulldogs with 19 points, and Spencer Mackey had 10.
Nick Muller scored 12 points to lead SB-L, and Kaden Smith scored 11.
EAST 73, BISHOP HEELAN 54: The Black Raiders outscored the Crusaders 20-8 in the third quarter, then 23-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Heelan was up 35-30 at the half.
RIDGE VIEW 65, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 44: Bo Clausen scored 20 points and Cade Harriman added 13 to lead the Raptors to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win in Holstein Tuesday.
Cam Pierson had 26 points for Siouxland Christian (4-6). Ridge View improved to 9-2.
MVAOCOU 49, LAWTON-BRONSON 47 (OT): Dawson Gress led the Rams to their fifth win of the season with a 20-point game.
Jamison Thies added 15 points for the Rams.
Joey Thelander and Isaac Stadsvold each scored 15 points to lead the Eagles.
OABCIG 94, WESTWOOD 43: Brothers Cooper and Beckett DeJean scored 28 and 22 points, respectively, to lead the Falcons to a win in a Western Valley Conference boys basketball game Tuesday.
Cooper DeJean also had eight assists as OABCIG improved to 12-1.
WAKEFIELD 59, BRLD 55: Blake Brown scored 31 points to help Wakefield get the home win on Tuesday.
All but three of Brown's points came from inside the 3-point arc or the free throw line.
Nick Arenas scored 12 points while Justin Erb scored 11.
Dylan Beutler led BRLD with 22 points.
VERMILLION 63, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 37: Dillon Gestring scored 23 points and Jakob Dobney added 17 points to lead the Tanagers to a Dakota XII Conference boys basketball win in Elk Point, S.D. Tuesday.
Andrew Nearman had 12 points to lead the Huskies.