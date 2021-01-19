BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: South Sioux City picks up first win of the season

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The Cardinals hit nine 3-points shots and picked up their first boys basketball win of the season in South Sioux City Tuesday, 61-47.

Tyler Knowles scored 14 points to lead South Sioux City (1-11) while Carsten Cavillo added 13 points.

Connor Slaughter had seven rebounds and Knowles six for the Cardinals, who play at Mount Michael Benedictine on Thursday.

LE MARS 53, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 41: The Bulldogs held the Warriors to 34 percent from the floor on Tuesday to pick up the MRAC win.

Alec Dreckman led the Bulldogs with 19 points, and Spencer Mackey had 10.

Nick Muller scored 12 points to lead SB-L, and Kaden Smith scored 11.

EAST 73, BISHOP HEELAN 54: The Black Raiders outscored the Crusaders 20-8 in the third quarter, then 23-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Heelan was up 35-30 at the half.

RIDGE VIEW 65, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 44: Bo Clausen scored 20 points and Cade Harriman added 13 to lead the Raptors to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win in Holstein Tuesday.