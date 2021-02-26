 Skip to main content
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Southeast Polk tops Sioux City East in substate semifinal
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Southeast Polk tops Sioux City East in substate semifinal

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Southeast Polk strung together a 15-0 run in the first half to overcome an early East lead and went on to win 59-47 in a Class 4A boys basketball substate semifinal Friday evening.

The Black Raiders came out and grabbed the lead, going up 8-2 before holding a 13-9 edge after a quarter.

The Rams took the lead for good during the surge that saw the hosts move up 24-18 at the intermission.

East did gain some momentum late in the first half, scoring the final three points on a free throw by DaVares Whitaker and a steal and drive for a lay up by Whitaker just before time expired.

The Black Raiders closed to within 30-27 with 2:30 left in the third quarter after a Whitaker 3-point shot but Southeast Polk was able to answer and led 37-31 after three quarters.

The Rams built the lead to double digits early in the frame and were up 47-37 before the Black Raiders made a run to pull within four points on consecutive 3-point shots by Bie Ruei to pull East within 47-43.

The Rams will take on Council Bluffs Lincoln — which defeated the West Wolverines 72-51 Friday in the other substate semifinal. 

That substate final between the Lynx and Rams will be on Tuesday. 

DAKOTA VALLEY 88, LENNOX 49: The Panthers closed out their regular season with a Dakota XII Conference boys basketball win in North Sioux City Friday.

Paul Bruns scored 27 points and 18 points to lead Dakota Valley (18-2). Isaac Bruns also had a 19 points and Randy Rosenquist 10 for the Panthers, who led 43-19 at the half.

