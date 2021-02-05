BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Spirit Lake's Creighton Morisch hits last-second bucket over Sioux City East

SIOUX CITY — Over the last couple weeks, the Spirit Lake High School basketball team has been on the wrong end of a couple close contests.
On Saturday, the Indians found themselves with good fortune.
Creighton Morisch made a layup with 1.8 seconds remaining in the game at East High School on Saturday, and the Indians came away with a 47-45 win over the Black Raiders.
The Indians had the ball with 19.7 seconds left. They made a few passes in the backcourt around the perimeter, then with about 4 seconds left, Morisch flashed from the left-side wing and drove to the basket.
He attempted an underhand hookshot through East's Bie Ruei and found the basket.
East was unable to get a clean look in those final 1.8 seconds.
Morisch, a 6-foot-8 senior, scored 19 points. He also had 11 rebounds.
DaVares Whitaker scored 16 points. Bie Ruei had 11.
CARROLL KUEMPER 62, BISHOP HEELAN 58: Heelan's Carter Kuehl made four 3s to head the Crusaders with 16 points in the loss on Saturday.
Nick Miller scored 12 points for the Crusaders.
LATE FRIDAY
COUNCIL BLUFFS LINCOLN 64, EAST 51: The Lynx led the Black Raiders by 12 points in the first half on Friday.
COUNCIL BLUFFS JEFFERSON 51, NORTH 48: The Stars trailed by just 1 point at halftime on Friday, and hung with the Yellowjackets, but couldn't prevail.
Carter Pinney led the Stars (3-16) with 10 points, including two 3s.
Evan Helvig and Zach Hesse each scored nine points.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 61, MVAOCOU 38: Dalton DuBois scored 15 points and three other teammates also reach double digits scoring in the 61-38 Eagles' Western Valley Conference boys basketball win Friday in Sioux City.
Cameron Pierson also scored 14 points while AJ Goestch had a dozen points and Elijah Claeys added 10 for Siouxland Christian (7-10). Sam Slight had a game-high 17 points for the Rams (6-12).
SOUTH O'BRIEN 72, HINTON 50: Jerome Jackson scored 19 points and Josh Johannsen added in 18 points to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win in Paullina Friday.
Jake Wallin also had 13 points for South O'Brien (11-8). Caleb Holmes led the Blackhawks (8-11) with 19 points.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 64, STORM LAKE 48: Wyatt Gulker had 15 points and Tyson Boer 14 points to lead the Wolfpack to a Lakes Conference boys basketball win in Hull Friday.
Western Christian improved to 15-3 overall and 7-1 in the Lakes. Sam Slight had a game-high 17 points for the Tornadoes (8-7 overall and 4-6 Lakes).
RIVER VALLEY 53, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 46: River Valley's Garrett Trapp led the Wolverines to a 22-point game on Friday.
Colton Kurtz scored 12 points.
The Wolverines also had to overcome a seven-point deficit at halftime.
The Panthers' top scorer was Jackson Howe with 16 points.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 74, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 37: The Knights had five players score in double figure en route to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win in Lake Park Friday.
Boy Byle and Clatyon Bosma scored 12 points apiece for Unity Christian (13-6 overall and 8-1 WEC). Tanner Schouten and Jacob Van Donge also had 11 points and apiece and Tyrell Sulshof 10 points for the Knights.
NEWELL-FONDA 73, ALTA-AURELIA 69: Both teams shot over 50 percent in a good Twin Lakes Conference contest on Friday.
The Mustangs (13-4) made 59 percent of their shots while the Warriors came in at 51 percent.
Warriors senior Trey Englemann scored a game-high 30 points, as he made nine shots and he was also 11-for-11 from the free-throw line.
Cade Rohwer made nine shots for 20 points, and Tanner Randall scored 17 for A-A.
Carter Sievers made 11 of 14 shots, good for 23 points.
Trey Jungers chipped in with 18 points and Jaron Vanderhoff had 10 points.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 83, MMCRU 46: Jays guards Carter DeRocher and Keaten Bonderson combined for 50 points on Friday night.
DeRocher scored a game-high 27 points, and he made three 3s. Bonderson hade five 3s.
Zach Kraft scored 12 points for the Jays, which improved to 18-1.
The Royals (4-14) were led by senior Cade Pepper with 17 points. Mitchell Schnepf scored 12 points.
BOYDEN-HULL 84, OKOBOJI 49: The Comets (19-0) led 38-24 at halftime on Friday.
The Pioneers were led by Lucas Lorenzen's 17 points. Will Hoffman also scored 11.
Boyden-Hull was led by Marcus Kelderman's 22. Tanner Te Slaa added 19 and Dayton Brunsting 13.
WEST SIOUX 52, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 43: The Falcons (10-10) scored 30 points in the second half on Friday.
The Tigers (5-15) had two double-digit scorers: Carson Zandstra (14) and Anthony Kooiker (11).