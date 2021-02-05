BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Spirit Lake's Creighton Morisch hits last-second bucket over Sioux City East

SIOUX CITY — Over the last couple weeks, the Spirit Lake High School basketball team has been on the wrong end of a couple close contests.

On Saturday, the Indians found themselves with good fortune.

Creighton Morisch made a layup with 1.8 seconds remaining in the game at East High School on Saturday, and the Indians came away with a 47-45 win over the Black Raiders.

The Indians had the ball with 19.7 seconds left. They made a few passes in the backcourt around the perimeter, then with about 4 seconds left, Morisch flashed from the left-side wing and drove to the basket.

He attempted an underhand hookshot through East's Bie Ruei and found the basket.

East was unable to get a clean look in those final 1.8 seconds.

Morisch, a 6-foot-8 senior, scored 19 points. He also had 11 rebounds.

DaVares Whitaker scored 16 points. Bie Ruei had 11.

CARROLL KUEMPER 62, BISHOP HEELAN 58: Heelan's Carter Kuehl made four 3s to head the Crusaders with 16 points in the loss on Saturday.

Nick Miller scored 12 points for the Crusaders.