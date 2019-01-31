MOVILLE, Iowa -- A trio of double-digit scorers paced Siouxland Christian in a 66-63 victory over Woodbury Central in a Western Valley Conference boys' basketball tournament consolation contest in Moville on Thursday.
Juniors Christian Heilbuth and Jonah DeRoss notched 24 and 10 points, respectively, while sophomore Cameron Pierson came up with 21 points for Coach Nelson Wilson's club.
Senior Elijah Stocking came up big for the Eagles with a pair of free throws in the final minute to help preserve the visitor's lead.
Junior Mitchell Countryman topped the Wildcat scoring chart with 16 points. Senior Derek Hytrek and junior Matt Carney supplied 11 points apiece.
Siouxland Christian improved to 8-13 on the season, while Woodbury Central fell to 4-16 overall.
SIOUX CENTRAL 70, CLAY CENTRAL-EVERLY 33: Logan Grote led the Rebels in scoring with 15 points in a Thursday non-conference game. Hunter Decker and Jake Hanson both had 12 points and Ben Hargens had 10 for Sioux Central (16-2). John Galm led Clay Central-Everly (1-17) with 10 points.
RIDGE VIEW 55, MVAOCOU 41: Jacob Tokheim scored 21 points and Austin Degen 20 to lead the Raptors to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win Thursday in Holstein.
Caleb Kistenmacher also had 10 points for Ridge View (5-14). Ely Fundermann scored 13 points to lead the Rams (9-9). Ridge View held on for the win after leading 34-12 at the half.