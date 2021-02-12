BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Vermillion tops Le Mars on the road

LE MARS, Iowa - Jakob Dobney and Dillon Gestring scored 16 points apiece to lead Vermillion to a 59-45 non-conference boys basketball win over Le Mars Friday.
Noah Gilbertson also had 10 points for the Tanagers, who have won their first 15 games this season.
Le Mars (15-5) was paced by Spencer Mackey who led all scorers with 17 points. Vermillion led 24-17 at the half.
DAKOTA VALLEY 87, DELL RAPIDS 72: Paul Bruns had a big night scoring 36 points while pulling down 18 rebounds to lead the Panthers to a Dakota XII Conference boys basketball win in Dell Rapids, S.D. Friday.
Isaac Bruns also scored 25 points and Alex Zephier had 13 points for Dakota Valley (14-2). The Panthers trailed 36-32 at the half but outscored the Quarriers 30-18 in the third quarter to take command.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 75, TRI-COUNTY NORTHEAST 47: The Eagles had five players who scored Friday in double figures.
Those five were: AJ Goetsch with 16 points, Elijah Claeys 14, Nolan Porter 12, Cameron Pierson 11 and Dalton DuBois with 11.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 56, SOUTH O'BRIEN 44: Keaton Logan had 16 points to lead the Jays to a win in a non-conference match up of War Eagle Conference boys basketball teams Friday.
Keaten Bonderson also added 13 points and Carter DeRocher 12 points for Gehlen (20-1).
Jake Wallin scored 12 points while Jerome Jackson and Josh Johannsen chipped in with 11 points each for the Wolverines (12-9).
ALTA-AURELIA 58, RIVER VALLEY 48: A night after winning a five-overtime game against Cherokee, the Warriors played a game in regulation on Friday night.
Cade Rohwer led the Warriors with 24 points. Trey Englemann had 16 points.
The Wolverines were led by Garrett Trapp, who scored 21 points. Trapp, who is the school's all-time leading scorer, reached the 1,500-point milestone on Friday.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 43, BERESFORD 42: Andrew Nearman led the Huskies with 11 points Friday in the close win over the Watchdogs.
Riley Schmitz scored 10 points. Tyler Goehring scored nine points, and he made two of the Huskies' four 3s.
Beresford's Spencer Nelson scored 14 points, and he made four 3s. Isaiah Richards scored 10 points for the Watchdogs.
OMAHA GROSS 63, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 49: The Cougars picked up their first win of the season in boys basketball action played in Omaha Friday.
Connor Slaughter had 15 points and Tyler Knowles 13 points to lead South Sioux City (1-15).