BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: Vermillion tops Le Mars on the road

LE MARS, Iowa - Jakob Dobney and Dillon Gestring scored 16 points apiece to lead Vermillion to a 59-45 non-conference boys basketball win over Le Mars Friday.

Noah Gilbertson also had 10 points for the Tanagers, who have won their first 15 games this season.

Le Mars (15-5) was paced by Spencer Mackey who led all scorers with 17 points. Vermillion led 24-17 at the half.

DAKOTA VALLEY 87, DELL RAPIDS 72: Paul Bruns had a big night scoring 36 points while pulling down 18 rebounds to lead the Panthers to a Dakota XII Conference boys basketball win in Dell Rapids, S.D. Friday.

Isaac Bruns also scored 25 points and Alex Zephier had 13 points for Dakota Valley (14-2). The Panthers trailed 36-32 at the half but outscored the Quarriers 30-18 in the third quarter to take command.

SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 75, TRI-COUNTY NORTHEAST 47: The Eagles had five players who scored Friday in double figures.

Those five were: AJ Goetsch with 16 points, Elijah Claeys 14, Nolan Porter 12, Cameron Pierson 11 and Dalton DuBois with 11.