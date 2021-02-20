BOYS PREP BASKETBALL: West, Dakota Valley get double-digit wins

WEST 75, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 62: Keavian Hayes scored 24 points to lead the Wolverines to a non-conference boys basketball win in a game played at West High Friday.

Keeon Hutton also had a double-double for the Wolverines (10-10) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Keenan Hegna also scored in double digits with 10 points for West, which led 38-33 at the half.

Connor Slaughter had a game-high 26 points and Justice Dickes added 10 points for the Cardinals (1-16).

Both teams enter District tournament play next with South Sioux City facing Bennington in a Nebraska Class B district opener and West hosting Council Bluffs Jefferson the same night.

DAKOTA VALLEY 79, MADISON 49: Paul Bruns had a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Panthers to a Dakota XII Conference boys basketball win in Madison, S.D. Friday.

Issac Bruns also had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds as Dakota Valley improved to 17-2. Alex Zephier also had a dozen points for the Panthers, who close their regular season next Friday hosting Lennox.

