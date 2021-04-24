BOYS PREP SOCCER: Sioux City West boys soccer upsets No. 2 West Des Moines Valley

SIOUX CITY — West remained unbeaten in boys soccer this season with a pair of 1-goal wins in action at the North Tournament at Leeds Field Saturday.

The Wolverines got goals from Rey Gonzalez and Julian Garcia and held on for the win despite a late penalty kick from the Warriors' Miguel Gonzalez.

Oscar Perez and Julian Garcia had assists in the win over the Sioux Center and Caesar Vasquez made five save to get the win in net.

The Wolverines moved to 7-0 with a win over Class 3A No. 2-ranked West Des Moines Valley. West got the only goal in the 54th minute when Jaime Perez converted a long throw-in from Jose Martinez. Vasquez made 10 saves to earn the shutout.

West is at Spencer on Monday.

