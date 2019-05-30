SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Sioux Center High School boys soccer team played with a chip on its shoulder all season.
The Warriors were unranked all season, and that irked a few members of the team, but they refused to use it as an excuse or a distraction.
Sioux Center returns to the Class 1A state tournament after a one-year hiatus, as it will face Iowa Mennonite School at 12:10 p.m. Friday at the James C. Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
The Warriors (13-4) and IMS (12-4) were scheduled to play Thursday afternoon, but the Iowa High School Athletic Association moved all action back a day due to wet fields.
Sioux Center played against ranked competition throughout the season, including a double-overtime win over No. 5 Western Christian in Saturday’s substate final.
“That just shows you that we have potential and we can do special things,” said Isa Granillo, who scored the Warriors’ game-winning goal. “We’ve known since the beginning of the year. We knew we had it in us.”
The IHSAA gave the Warriors some recognition, as it rewarded the Warriors with the three seed. The two teams that were seeded ahead of Sioux Center were No. 1 North Polk of Alleman (14-3) and second-seeded Waterloo Columbus Catholic (18-2).
“I think we have one of the best teams in the state, and we didn’t get a lot of recognition,” Sioux Center coach Dan Van Ruler said. “There’s not a lot of guys voting up in northwest Iowa. We have a complete team, and then another one behind it.”
Van Ruler said that the Warriors knew that they were unranked, and used it as bulletin-board material.
“We’re going in upset and ready to knock a team off,” Van Ruler said.
The Warriors are the only team from northwest Iowa in the Class 1A field.
They won’t be facing Gilbert, as the Tigers knocked out the Warriors last year in the substate final after the match ended with penalty kicks.
Sure, the Warriors thought about that throughout the offseason, but Van Ruler made it a point to make sure his team didn’t dwell on that loss.
“We just took it one day at a time,” Van Ruler said. “We knew going into this year that we had a lot of talent. But, talent doesn’t always win games. We just had to focus on getting better.”
Granillo leads the team with 10 goals, and he’s the only Warriors scorer with double-digit goals. The Warriors scored 50 goals, and the next two leaders in goals were Manuel Ramos (7) and Romario Lopez Santos with six.
IMS’ leader in goals is Louis Etienne with 25, then Jacob Boller has 10. IMS’ four losses this year were to Burlington Notre Dame, West Liberty, Iowa City Regina and Danville.