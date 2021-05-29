BOYS STATE SOCCER PREVIEW: Sioux City West, Sergeant Bluff-Luton return after long layoffs

SIOUX CITY — A six-year-wait was long enough for the West High School boys soccer team.
The Wolverines will play their first state tournament match since 2015 at 5 p.m. Tuesday when they’ll play Iowa City West at the James W. Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
Iowa City West is the No. 1 seed while Sioux City West is the No. 8 seed.
The Wolverines had to work a little harder to earn their spot in the state tournament, but they’re there after defeating Lewis Central in a double-overtime thriller on Wednesday night.
To refresh your memory, the Wolverines were down 3-1 as the clock approached the two-minute mark in regulation.
Lewis Central — which beat North in double overtime Monday at Leeds Field — came out to a 3-0 lead in the first half.
Jamie Perez scored early in the second half to put the Stars on the board, then two late goals in those final two minutes tied the match at 3-3.
Brian Sanchez scored the golden goal in the second overtime, which came not long after a West free kick.
The celebration after the match was apropos.
The Wolverines mobbed Sanchez in a dog pile, then later they allowed their fans and peers to get in on the celebration.
“We did this for our seniors, and last year we had an even better chance to go to state,” Sanchez said. “We had nothing to lose. We got that ‘W.’”
West has had two losses on the season, one to Bishop Heelan and the other to Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Both losses were on the road, but West goalkeeper Cesar Vasquez thought the loss to the Crusaders was more of a wake-up call.
Before the loss to the Crusaders, the Wolverines were off to a 9-0 start.
Vasquez admitted the Wolverines might have gone into that match a little too cocky, but they left Memorial Field realizing that anybody could beat them.
“We were winning and winning, and then Heelan beat us, and we learned that we had to give everything on the pitch,” Vasquez said. “You can’t come out cocky. They beat us and that second leg, we got them. That was our turning point of the whole season. We knew we needed to get everything together.”
SB-L makes second appearance
Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Aaron Witmer wasn’t afraid to talk about the potential going to state, even from the beginning.
The Warriors still had a bad taste in their mouths after losing to Storm Lake in the state-qualifying match in 2019, and they had to wait to avenge that loss for two years.
The Warriors leaped over that hurdle, by beating Storm Lake 4-0 Wednesday in Storm Lake.
Brady Schaap scored two goals while David Clausen had three assists.
That moment didn’t come just by wishing. The Warriors tried some new tactics.
First, the Warriors began the season with two-a-days in the mornings. The Warriors held more team dinners and team breakfasts.
They wanted to come together for one collective goal.
“I think it hit them how good that they are, when we were in a preseason tournament,” Witmer said. “We were up in an indoor tournament at Northwestern. We played three games, and we had never won that tournament. We played and we won. That third game, the boys played a team from Minnesota, they locked it in and they won. They played to another level, and it was a standout moment.”
The Warriors have had two separate winning streaks of more than seven, including a current one of eight games.
Schaap leads the Warriors with 20 goals and 47 points.
The Warriors have 11 seniors — including Schaap — and they wanted to overcome not having a junior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It came for real,” Witmer said. “This is a very happy moment for our soccer family. It was a family win.”
The Warriors will play at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday against Bondurant-Farrar.
Western Christian integrates other sports
Wolfpack coach Sou Baacam wasn’t sure how good the Wolfpack were going to be going into the season.
There were just four players on the 2019 roster.
When the Wolfpack started practice shortly after winning the Class 2A basketball championship. Baccam noticed that the athletes could play some soccer and have the chance to make a deep playoff run.
Fast forward a couple months, and the Wolfpack own the No. 2 seed in the Class 1A tournament. Their first assignment comes Tuesday afternoon when they face North Fayette Valley in the quarterfinals.
“We have some really good guys and they’re not soccer players, so to speak. They’re athletes,” Baccam said.
Since they’re not soccer players by trade — Bailey Baccam has the most experience playing soccer — Sou Baccam has to integrate other sports terminology to help them understand.
For example, during practice, the Wolfpack do three-man-weaves, just like in basketball practice.
“It’s easier for them to understand,” Sou Baccam said. “Like, soccer is a lot about angles, and making some runs off the ball. In soccer, you don’t set up plays like basketball or football. WE just work on a lot of situations.”
The Wolfpack’s greatest strength, according to Sou Baccam, is striking the ball. Since there is a lot of speed on the pitch, the Wolfpack attacks the goal and takes several more shots than their opponent.
Bailey Baccam leads the state tournament field with 68 shots on goal. The Wolfpack as a team are second in shots on goal among the eight-team field with 260.
The Wolfpack also save several shots — a Class 1A field best of 90 percent — and basketball state tournament MVP Ty Van Essen is a key reason why.
Van Essen, listed at 6-foot-5, has 86 saves, third most among goalies who will play this week in Des Moines.
“Ty is so coachable,” Sou Baccam said. “He is so athletic. I can’t imaging e stepping onto the field, taking a shot against him.”