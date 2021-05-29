BOYS STATE SOCCER PREVIEW: Sioux City West, Sergeant Bluff-Luton return after long layoffs

“We did this for our seniors, and last year we had an even better chance to go to state,” Sanchez said. “We had nothing to lose. We got that ‘W.’”

West has had two losses on the season, one to Bishop Heelan and the other to Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Both losses were on the road, but West goalkeeper Cesar Vasquez thought the loss to the Crusaders was more of a wake-up call.

Before the loss to the Crusaders, the Wolverines were off to a 9-0 start.

Vasquez admitted the Wolverines might have gone into that match a little too cocky, but they left Memorial Field realizing that anybody could beat them.

“We were winning and winning, and then Heelan beat us, and we learned that we had to give everything on the pitch,” Vasquez said. “You can’t come out cocky. They beat us and that second leg, we got them. That was our turning point of the whole season. We knew we needed to get everything together.”

SB-L makes second appearance

Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Aaron Witmer wasn’t afraid to talk about the potential going to state, even from the beginning.