Brandon Holmes takes over Sioux City West's program

SIOUX CITY -- While it may be Brandon Holmes' first season as the head coach of the West High football team, the former Morningside player has been around the program for a bit now. Holmes served as its defensive coordinator for the past seven years.

So Holmes has seen plenty of rough times for the Wolverines, who haven't had a winning season since 2006.

But all Holmes is asking of his team in his first season is to basically move forward.

"Adjust through adversity, going through the hard things, making sure we are doing everything right," Holmes said. "Knock down those bad habits and incorporate new habits. Make sure we keep building off that. We believe in progressing and continuing to work day-in, day-out, do your best and we will be a successful football team."

Holmes, who is a social worker in Sioux City, also wants that to be the mantra for the players off the field, specifically getting rid of those bad habits.