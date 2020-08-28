 Skip to main content
Brandon Holmes takes over Sioux City West's program
Brandon Holmes takes over Sioux City West's program

West football media day

West High School's Koby Pearson (10), Travis Rivera (78), Keenan Hegna (7), Kaleb French (2) and Michael Duax (81) are anticipated to be impact players for the 2020 team. They are shown Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, during the city's annual high school football media day.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- While it may be Brandon Holmes' first season as the head coach of the West High football team, the former Morningside player has been around the program for a bit now. Holmes served as its defensive coordinator for the past seven years.

So Holmes has seen plenty of rough times for the Wolverines, who haven't had a winning season since 2006.

But all Holmes is asking of his team in his first season is to basically move forward.

"Adjust through adversity, going through the hard things, making sure we are doing everything right," Holmes said. "Knock down those bad habits and incorporate new habits. Make sure we keep building off that. We believe in progressing and continuing to work day-in, day-out, do your best and we will be a successful football team."

Brandon Holmes

Holmes

Holmes, who is a social worker in Sioux City, also wants that to be the mantra for the players off the field, specifically getting rid of those bad habits.

"Because they are student-athletes, I put a big emphasis on the student aspect of it," Holmes said. "We are fortunate enough that we have a great set of seniors who have been good student-athletes but we can always be better student-athletes. Just little things like that: make sure they are handling their business in the classroom and being knowledgeable in the huddle, things of that nature.

"It all transitions over. If you develop those habits in the classroom, then they spill over to the football team and then everyone is prospering."

West is coming off an 0-9 campaign and enter the 2020 season on a 15-game losing streak.

Holmes said the team isn't focusing on what happened last season. The team is focused on doing one thing at a time.

"We definitely don't want to forget what happened last year but we don't want that to be our identity," Holmes said. "We have a credible amount of seniors who are ready to play and lead our team. I see nothing but positive things for West High football moving forward."

Last season the Wolverines struggled to find a consistent quarterback. Five different players threw a pass last season with Abel Harker throwing the most passes (79) for 293 yards. He graduated.

Holmes said the competition is still open but the top two are senior Keenan Hegna, who took some time off from the program before returning this season, and senior Koby Pearson, who threw 27 passes for 92 yards and three interceptions last season.

Football Sioux City North vs. Sioux City West

Sioux City West's Keavian Hayes en route to score a touchdown against Sioux City North during a high school football game in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

"We still want to evaluate them and go through the process but we do have a couple of guys, great athletes in mind right now," Holmes said. "Keenan is learning the game and has been around the game. Koby is very athletic. Very long, very speedy and can get to the edge."

It wasn't just the passing game that struggled for West last season, which only scored 51 points and was shutout five times.

The Wolverines only managed 0.3 yards per carry last season.

Holmes said the ground game has to start upfront.

"This year, we are going to depend on our big boys. They already know that and we have to establish the running game," Holmes said. "We are going to pound the football no matter what."

West does return its top playmaker on offense with sophomore Keavian Hayes. While he only had 13 receptions, he turned those into 335 yards, a 25.8 yards per catch average.

"He's a very good athlete. He brings a lot of different things that he can do," Holmes said. "Teams are going to adjust to him, so we are going to play off that and make sure we are going to do for the team."

The defense is in full rebuild mode after graduating the top three players. Riliegh Belt, who is now at Morningside, led the team with 75 tackles including 15.5 for loss. Estevan Quintana, who is now at the University of Mary, had 64 tackles, and DeVaunte Coleman, who is at Iowa Central, had 55.5 tackles, including 19 for loss.

Football Sioux City North vs. Sioux City West

Sioux City West's DeVionne West carries the ball against Sioux City North during a high school football game in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

Pearson is team's top tackler back with 25 last season.

Senior Kaleb Belt, who missed most of last season with an injury, is one of the players Holmes is building around on defense, along with senior Kaleb French.

"He's someone who understands the game. He understands the position and gets everyone to the spot where they need to be," Holmes said. "Kaleb French is another quarterback on the field for us and is doing a great job at defensive back and at wide receiver. He's doing some impressive things and he understands the defense fully."

West opens the season on Aug. 28 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Recent seasons (since 1972)

Year W-L Coach

1972 7-2 Dick Heesch

1973 3-6 Dick Heesch

1974 2-7 Duane Calvert

1975 4-4 Duane Calvert

1976 1-8 Duane Calvert

1977 2-6 Wayne Brown

1978 1-8 Wayne Brown

1979 2-7 Jim O’Hern

1980 1-8 Jim O’Hern

1981 0-9 Jim O’Hern

1982 0-9 Bob Held

1983 2-7 Ken Winkler

1984 3-6 Ken Winkler

1985 1-8 Ron Heaton

1986 2-7 Ron Heaton

Year W-L Coach

1987 2-7 Ron Heaton

1988 0-9 Ron Heaton

1989 0-8 Rick Berthelsen

1990 0-9 Rick Berthelsen

1991 0-9 Al Charlson

1992 4-5 Al Charlson

1993 7-3** Al Charlson

1994 3-6 Al Charlson

1995 3-6 Al Charlson

1996 2-7 Al Charlson

1997 8-4** Al Charlson

1998 4-5 Al Charlson

1999 3-5 Al Charlson

2000 1-8 Al Charlson

2001 0-9 Al Charlson

Year W-L Coach

2002 2-7 Tim Schmitt

2003 0-9 Tim Schmitt

2004 3-6 Tim Schmitt

2005 3-6 Tim Schmitt

2006 2-7 Tim Schmitt

2007 0-9 Tim Schmitt

2008 0-9 Andy Yost

2009 1-8 Andy Yost

2010 1-8 Kyle Ewinger

2011 3-7 Kyle Ewinger

2012 3-6 Trever Case

2013 2-8** Trever Case

2014 0-9 Trever Case

2015 2-7 Trever Case

2016 0-9 Trever Case

2017 2-7 Joe Schmitz

2018 2-7 Joe Schmitz

2019 0-9 Joe Schmitz

** Indicates state playoff qualifier

West schedule

2020 SCHEDULE

Aug. 28: Sergeant Bluff-Luton;Away

Sept. 3: South Sioux City;Home

Sept. 11: East;Away

Sept. 17: C.B. Abraham Lincoln;Home

Sept. 25: Indianola;Home

Oct. 1: North;Away

Oct. 9: C.B. Thomas Jefferson;Home

