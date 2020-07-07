Brant Hogue leads Bishop Heelan to 10-1 win over East

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan spotted its ace four runs before he even took the mound and went on to thump East 10-1 in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Tuesday at East High.
Senior lefthander Brant Hogue limited the Black Raiders to one hit while going the distance in the matchup of state-ranked squads.
Heelan, No. 7 in Class 3A by the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association, snapped an 11-game win streak for East, No. 4 in Class 4A.
The Black Raiders, 13-2 overall and atop the Missouri River Conference with a 9-2 mark, hadn’t lost since the first game of a twin bill with Sergeant Bluff-Luton on June 18.
Heelan, meanwhile, moved to 11-3 overall and 6-3 in the conference. The longtime rivals played a second game later Tuesday night.
Hogue, improving his pitching mark to 4-0, gave up only a fourth-inning single to Terrick Thompson. He struck out five and walked two in a 107-pitch effort.
“It’s really nice, especially against the No. 4 team in 4A, to go out there relaxed and not stress myself out,” Hogue said. “I struggled to get ahead in the count, that’s a big thing for me because it usually helps me get strikeouts. But a win is a win. I can definitely do better, but I’m happy with it.”
East starter Alec Patino struggled in the first inning but retired seven in a row before being replaced to start the fourth. Patino hit two batters, walked one and gave up a two-run single by Cam Smith in the top of the first.
The Black Raiders also committed two errors in that frame that directly led to a couple more runs. They had another miscue during a five-run Heelan fourth.
Trent Hope led off the Crusader fourth with a walk and Smith followed with his second hit, a double down the left field line. Brayden Pratt made it 5-1 with an RBI single, while Christian Velasquez followed with a run-scoring hit up the middle.
Heelan sent 10 batters to the plate in the fourth, which also included two walks, an error and a balk.
Hope walked, stole second and eventually scored on a wild pitch in the fifth for Heelan’s 10th run.
East scored only in the second when Cam Riemer drew a one-out walk, went all the way to third on a wild pitch and came home on a fielders choice by Kaden Schossow.
Heelan Coach Andy Osborne said scoring four runs in the first was a huge advantage for a pitcher of Hogue’s caliber.
“He’s good in a 1-0 game but then you spot him four so he can really be comfortable with good East hitters, he was sharp,” Osborne said. “That’s the first time we’ve stretched him out, every other time we’ve pitched him it’s been a 10-run game. It’s good to see him stretch out and get to the max so we know he can do it.”
Hogue, who will play at Iowa Western Community College, missed all but one game of football and his entire senior basketball season because of a back injury.
“It feels really good, especially with everything that’s going on right now,” Hogue said. “Just to be out here and get away from all of that is really nice.”
Heelan backed its standout southpaw with eight hits.
For East, it was just a matter of refocusing for the second game.
“Their guy doesn’t give up many runs as it is and you spot him four and it’s a tough go,” East Coach Kevin Dicus said. “He threw a gem. My hat’s off to him, he’s a good pitcher and threw a good ball game.
“All we can do is come out and play hard in Game 2. We still have a lot to play for, so we have to swallow our pride a little bit and go get something done.”
From the archives: West hosts Le Mars baseball in June
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!