Brant Hogue leads Bishop Heelan to 10-1 win over East

Heelan Coach Andy Osborne said scoring four runs in the first was a huge advantage for a pitcher of Hogue’s caliber.

“He’s good in a 1-0 game but then you spot him four so he can really be comfortable with good East hitters, he was sharp,” Osborne said. “That’s the first time we’ve stretched him out, every other time we’ve pitched him it’s been a 10-run game. It’s good to see him stretch out and get to the max so we know he can do it.”

Hogue, who will play at Iowa Western Community College, missed all but one game of football and his entire senior basketball season because of a back injury.

“It feels really good, especially with everything that’s going on right now,” Hogue said. “Just to be out here and get away from all of that is really nice.”

Heelan backed its standout southpaw with eight hits.

For East, it was just a matter of refocusing for the second game.

“Their guy doesn’t give up many runs as it is and you spot him four and it’s a tough go,” East Coach Kevin Dicus said. “He threw a gem. My hat’s off to him, he’s a good pitcher and threw a good ball game.