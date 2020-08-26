Brian Webb keeps building Sioux City East's program in year 3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Brian Webb took over as the East football coach three years ago, one of the initial goals was to build up the numbers of the program.

In year one, Webb had 53 players on the team. Last season the Black Raiders' numbers were in the 60s.

For the 2020 season, the Black Raider roster has 75 players listed.

"We keep gaining kids. That's good. It means kids and families want to be part of the program," Webb said. "We want to provide the best experience for the kids and make sure they have a great experience, win or lose. It just starts with how we treat the kids. They have to work hard and we have expectations for the kids.

"I am just glad that kids want to partake in our program, that's a good sign."

It's also led to success on the football field. When Webb took over in 2018, the Black Raiders won seven combined games in 2016 and 2017.

In 2018, East went 5-4 and last season the Black Raiders went 6-3, just barely missing out on the playoffs by one spot.

This season the Black Raiders already know they are in the playoffs, snapping a four-season drought since the IHSAA announced every team qualifies for the playoffs.