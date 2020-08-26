Brian Webb keeps building Sioux City East's program in year 3

When Brian Webb took over as the East football coach three years ago, one of the initial goals was to build up the numbers of the program.
In year one, Webb had 53 players on the team. Last season the Black Raiders' numbers were in the 60s.
For the 2020 season, the Black Raider roster has 75 players listed.
"We keep gaining kids. That's good. It means kids and families want to be part of the program," Webb said. "We want to provide the best experience for the kids and make sure they have a great experience, win or lose. It just starts with how we treat the kids. They have to work hard and we have expectations for the kids.
"I am just glad that kids want to partake in our program, that's a good sign."
It's also led to success on the football field. When Webb took over in 2018, the Black Raiders won seven combined games in 2016 and 2017.
In 2018, East went 5-4 and last season the Black Raiders went 6-3, just barely missing out on the playoffs by one spot.
This season the Black Raiders already know they are in the playoffs, snapping a four-season drought since the IHSAA announced every team qualifies for the playoffs.
The Black Raiders' seven-game schedule starts on Friday, Aug. 28, when they travel across the city to play Bishop Heelan. That's the start of what Webb is hoping is another successful campaign for the Black Raiders.
"We have all of the tools to be highly successful," Webb said. "Now it's execution. Make the blocks, make the throws, make the runs. This is the deepest team I've had in a long time."
Webb did need a new quarterback this season after the graduation of Kaige Kellen and Casey Blake. Kellen moved from running back to quarterback after Blake suffered an injury.
East's new quarterback is junior Luke Longval, who started eight games for Bishop Heelan last season after Brant Hogue suffered a back injury.
Longval completed 43.8 percent of his passes for 1,069 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
"I just basically saw film of him but he's done a good job for us at quarterback," Webb said. "Of the three years I've been here, we are deeper at the skill positions and we have some capable players that can play at a high level."
Gabe Wagner and Kayden Jones combined for all nine touchdown receptions last season but both graduated.
Webb feels seniors Easton Voigt and Bennett Vanderloo can step into those top two spots after combining for 10 receptions for 133 yards last season, an average of 13.3 yards per reception.
Seniors Terrick Thompson, Zach Peplinksi and Cass Samarigg are a few of the names Webb expects to step up as receivers this season.
"I think with the offensive schemes we are running, there are different packages to get them in," Webb said. "All of them are capable of running good routes and have good hands. We have a lot of different targets for our quarterback. You have to defend all of them."
With Kellen moving to quarterback last season, the Black Raiders were a run-heavy team and had a lot of depth to run that scheme. Dylan Harper rushed for 358 yards on 78 carries for a 4.6 yards per carry average and Kellen rushed for 564 yards on 69 carries for an 8.2 yards per carry average. Those two both graduated.
East still has depth in the backfield, though. Senior Kyler Peterson rushed for 466 yards and six touchdowns on 74 carries for a 6.3 yards per carry average. Junior Taejon Jones rushed for 382 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries, good for a 13.2 ypc. Junior Davante Simmons rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for a 4.3 ypc.
There was a concern about what kind of holes those backs would be able to run through this season since East graduated a good number of linemen. Blake Wiederhold is now at the University of Northern Iowa, Patrick Gottburg is at Northwestern College and Patrick Conley is at Morningside. Steven Huscher was also a starter that graduated.
Senior tackle Ryan Crawford started last year and is back along with senior guard Tamerson Pius and junior center Sonny Amo, who each saw a good number of reps. Webb likes what he has seen out of sophomore Nick Wells and junior Drew Doty.
"I think we will be better there than I thought," Webb said. "We aren't going to be as big but (this year's players) are capable of executing."
Those same names will see time on the defensive line.
At linebacker, East returns its top tackler from last season, senior Ethan Breyfogle, who is also the team's fullback. Breyfogle had 56 tackles last season including a team-high 10.5 tackles for a loss.
He will be joined by Jones, who is moving from defensive back to linebacker, Peterson and senior Christian Mendoza.
"Ethan is the leader of our squad at linebacker. He's been working hard," Webb said. "We are making progress there and it may be our thinnest position in terms of experience. We are really focusing on doing the right things in practice."
The linebackers do have experience behind them in the secondary with Vanderloo and Voigt both back. They will be joined by Thompson and Simmons. Anthony Muhammed will also see reps as a defensive back.
"We have a lot of kids back there and our top four all have good experience," Webb said.
Junior Jacob Schroeder returns at the team's kicker. He was 27-of-28 on extra points and 4-of-6 on field goals with a long of 37 yards. Junior Emmanuel Moreno will be the team's punter.
