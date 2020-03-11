BRLD boys go into the state tournament undefeated

This season’s BRLD boys’ basketball team looks pretty similar to last season’s Panther squad.
All that team did was make a run through the Class C2 bracket to win a state title.
This season’s Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur has done the same thing so far this season, running through its regular season second, sub-districts and districts without a blemish on its record as the Panthers head to the C2 state tournament in Lincoln this weekend.
So back-to-back state titles could be in the cards for the Panthers, who open state tournament play at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lincoln Southwest High School against Doniphan-Trumbull (20-5).
“Well we did it last year and we’ve got the same guys back so we should be able to,” BRLD coach Cory Meyer said. “We just have to stay focused and don’t overlook anyone. Just continued to play good defense.”
But having an undefeated record that features plenty of dominating performances along with being the defending state champions didn’t earn BRLD the top seed.
That honor went to a 23-3 Grand Island Central Catholic squad. BRLD received the No. 2 seed, which doesn’t matter to Meyer.
“I like our bracket. I like the side we are on,” Meyer said. “The way things are setup, it’s going to be a lot more competitive down at state. There will be good games, good matchups and we just have to take care of ourselves and stay focused and go at it one game at a time.”
Sutton (23-2) is the No. 3 seed and Yutan (22-3) is the No. 4 seed. Ponca (23-4) was given the No. 5 seed and Centennial (21-4) is the No. 6 seed. Palmyra (19-6) is the No. 7 seed.
You have free articles remaining.
The NSAA state tournaments are still going to happen but will be played with only family members of the players in the stands due to the coronavirus. No cheerleaders, student sections or mascots will be at the games.
BRLD hasn’t overlooked anyone throughout the season. The Panthers have two dominating wins over Ponca, which also qualified for the C2 state tournament, including a 16-point victory in sub-district play. BRLD also took down Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, which is the No. 2 seed in the D1 state tournament, by 22 points and took down Twin River in the district game by 30 points.
The Panthers closest game lately was a four-point victory over Hastings, which is the No. 3 seed in the Class B state tournament. That is only one of two games where the opponent has been within single digits of BRLD by the game-ending horn.
“If we can play good defense, we give ourselves a really good shot,” Meyer said. “If we lose track and get lazy, it opens the door for them. That is our staple, our defense. The kids started to learn that last year and they are just continuing to get better with it. Our defense feeds our offense because when we get some good stops, it just gets the engine going.
“It’s fun to watch when it happens.”
The play on the defensive end allows the Panthers to put up plenty of points.
Juniors Dylan Beutler and Lucas Vogt lead BRLD’s offense with 15.5 and 15.6 points per game respectively. Beutler, a 6’5 forward, also averages 7.2 rebounds per game and has 23 blocks. Vogt, a 5’11 guard, has 131 assists and 76 steals.
“Lucas can do anything with the ball. If anyone is hot, he can get it to them or if he is hot, he scores,” Meyer said. “Dylan is a nice hybrid. He can play inside or outside and it’s nice to have a big that shoots the ball.”
While those two leads the team, the Panthers have plenty of options. Seniors Darwin Snyder and Jaxon Johnson each averaging 9.9 points per game and Johnson pulls down 8.2 boards per game. Senior Will Gatzemeyer averages 7.1 points per game.
“What is nice about our team, we are balanced and they all compliment each other,” Meyer said. “One night we have a couple of guys go off and the next night it is two different guys or all five go off.”