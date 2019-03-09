LINCOLN, Neb. -- To the big guys go the spoils.
While two of the best guards in the state squared off when BRLD's Lucas Vogt and Yutan's Brady Timm stepped on the court for the Class C-2 title game Saturday, the game went to the "bigs."
Vogt and Timm basically played to a draw.
But 6-foot-4 BRLD junior Jaxon Johnson and his 6-4 sophomore teammate Dylan Beutler provided the edge inside and on defense to lift Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur to a 54-42 victory over Yutan at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"Their inside bigs got us when we tried to help on defense, and although they don't shoot much outside of 5 feet, they made baskets and got rebounds and stopped our shots," said Yutan coach Justin Petersen.
Johnson and Beutler each had 11 rebounds, while Johnson scored a personal-high 15 points. Beutler blocked two shots, as did Vogt.
"We love our big guys," said Vogt, who scored nine points and had seven assists. He scored 47 points in the tournament. "This was Jaxon's big game. He rewarded us with a win today.
"We stressed we needed stops and that helped us pull away from an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter," he said.
Top-ranked BRLD also had plenty of offense.
No. 9 Yutan, which averaged 61 points a game and won its first two games by holding Ponca and Sutton to a combined 31 percent shooting, saw the Wolverines shoot 51 percent from the field.
As for winning Class C-2, BRLD coach Cory Meyer, whose team finished 27-1, noted his team beat Class C-1 champ Auburn and C-1 runnerup North Bend Central, as well as Class D-1 champ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
"We had four teams from our conference (East Husker) and we got a couple of championships here," Meyer said. "That's a good sign because last year we were concerned about power points for our competition and this year we had two state champions and the Class C-1 runner-up.
"It's a tough conference and we watched the earlier games today when we were back at the hotel, and it fired us up. We never did calm down."
BRLD took control of Yutan early.
The Wolverines ripped to a 27-16 first-quarter lead and cruised to a 38-21 lead with two minutes left in the third quarter.
"We had to have the good start and we emphasized the finish," Meyer said.
THIRD PLACE
Ponca 52, Centennial 43: Eighth-ranked Ponca outscored Centennial 30-19 in the second half to win the Class C-2 third-place game.
Gage McGill scored 20 points and Carter Kingsbury added 18 for Ponca (24-5), which shot 10-for-11 on free throws.
Jackson Hirschfeld led all scorers with 23 points and was the only double-figure scorer for No. 3 Centennial (24-4).