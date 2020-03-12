BRLD's early run sets the stage for state quarterfinal blowout

The Wolverines improved to 27-0 with the victory and face the winner of Sutton and Centennial at 8:45 p.m. in the C2 semifinals at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday.

While the Wolverines have been dominant all season, they have upped their intensity with the start of postseason play as BRLD hopes to become back-to-back defending champions.

BRLD opened district play with a 40-point win over Wakefield and then beat Ponca, which was the No. 5 seed on the other side of the C2 state bracket, by 16 points. In the sub-district game, the Wolverines dispatched Twin River by 30 points.

That was followed by a 25-point state quarterfinal victory over Doniphan-Trumbull on Thursday where the Wolverines were up by 36 points in the second half.

"It seems like the bigger the game, the more our kids step up, the more they want it," Meyer said. "I know it is easy to get complacent, especially when you've done so well for so long. But we've got a focused group of kids that really want it. I am excited for (Friday) and hopefully we can compete (Friday) and do a really good job.

"We've got a really good group of kids, a good nucleus of kids and are well-balanced. They've been playing together for a long time. They just need to stay focused, stay grounded and play their game."