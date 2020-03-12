BRLD's early run sets the stage for state quarterfinal blowout

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The dominating run for the BRLD boys' basketball team continued at the Class C2 NSAA state tournament on Thursday.
Out of the 26 games Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur played this season, only three teams came within double-digits of the Wolverines, who came into the C2 state tournament with a 26-0 record.
Doniphan-Trumbull tried to stick with the Wolverines at Lincoln Southeast High School in the first-round contest and even had a 10-9 lead early on. But the lead was short-lived as BRLD took control of the game late in the first quarter.
The Wolverines closed the first quarter on a 7-0 run, which continued into the second quarter. BRLD scored the first eight points of the second quarter to complete the 15-0 run for a 16-point lead.
Doniphan-Trumbull was never within double-digits again. The Wolverines went into halftime with a 23-point lead and went on to beat the Cardinals 71-46 to advance to Friday's semifinals.
BRLD coach Cory Meyer said the team got off to a bit of a slow start but stayed relaxed.
"We just started slow and (the Cardinals) were hitting their shots. That's basketball, that can happen, one team can get hot," Meyer said. "I thought our kids, they were relaxed and didn't let it get to their heads. We've got some very good kids who respond pretty well. We've been down big before so being down by a few points isn't anything. The kids responded well and we were able to hit our shots and did a good job there."
The Wolverines improved to 27-0 with the victory and face the winner of Sutton and Centennial at 8:45 p.m. in the C2 semifinals at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday.
While the Wolverines have been dominant all season, they have upped their intensity with the start of postseason play as BRLD hopes to become back-to-back defending champions.
BRLD opened district play with a 40-point win over Wakefield and then beat Ponca, which was the No. 5 seed on the other side of the C2 state bracket, by 16 points. In the sub-district game, the Wolverines dispatched Twin River by 30 points.
That was followed by a 25-point state quarterfinal victory over Doniphan-Trumbull on Thursday where the Wolverines were up by 36 points in the second half.
"It seems like the bigger the game, the more our kids step up, the more they want it," Meyer said. "I know it is easy to get complacent, especially when you've done so well for so long. But we've got a focused group of kids that really want it. I am excited for (Friday) and hopefully we can compete (Friday) and do a really good job.
"We've got a really good group of kids, a good nucleus of kids and are well-balanced. They've been playing together for a long time. They just need to stay focused, stay grounded and play their game."
Once the Wolverines got flowing offensively, it was going to be difficult for the Cardinals, or about any team in C2, to keep up with them since BRLD has so many weapons on the court.
Lucas Vogt led the Wolverines with 19 points and Dylan Beutler added 16 points. Jaxon Johnson chipped in 12 points and Darwin Synder had 10 points. This was the 11th time BRLD has scored more than 70 points this season.
Meyer said the key is to continue to play strong defense. This was the 21st time this season the Wolverines have held an opponent under 50 points this season.
"If we just stay focused, play good defense, that's where it all starts," Meyer said. "If you don't play good defense, anybody can lose."