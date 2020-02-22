Cale Bricker leads Sioux City Metros with hat trick on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — East High School senior Cale Bricker scored a hat trick Friday en route to a 6-1 win for the Sioux City Metros against Omaha.
Bricker's first goal came with 5 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the first period. Taylor Frerichs and Easton Ransford assisted on the goal.
Bricker then scored back-to-back goals in the final 10 minutes of the game. Bricker's second goal was short-handed on an empty net. Ransford also had an assist on that scoring play.
Bricker's third goal came unassisted to close out a four-goal third period.
Ethan Burge, Smith Archer and Chase Mann also scored goals for the Metros.
The Metros took 28 shots.
Collin Patrick had 21 saves out of 22 Omaha shots.