FORT DODGE, Iowa – It was the best possible start, but Denison-Schleswig could not find a way to extend the momentum.
Monarchs senior Alex Mohr put on a show from her leadoff spot against top-seeded Carlisle at the Class 4A state softball tournament at Rogers Sports Complex on Tuesday, hitting a leadoff home run and adding a pair of doubles. In the end, the Wildcats proved to be too much recording a 10-1 victory.
Mohr went 3-for-3 on the day, but that was all the offense the Monarchs got off Carlisle pitcher Molly Hoekstra.
“I think I just came in with an aggressive mindset and knew I had to go right at her,” said Mohr. “(The home run) was pretty cool to help my team like that.”
Hoekstra picked up the 31st win of her season by retiring 17 straight batters after Mohr’s bomb to left center to open the game. That included Mohr in the third inning as she drilled a ball over the right fielder’s head but was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple.
“(Mohr) has been a catalyst for us for five years now when she got into the starting role midway through the season as an eighth-grader,” Denison-Schleswig coach Kevin Dau said. “She is a five-sport athlete and an all-stater in most of those. She is a phenomenal leader in our community and school, works her tail off and is a great role model so I am very happy for her.”
The Wildcats took the lead in the bottom of the first inning when Delaney Schnathorst singled and Meredith Hoffman drew the intentional walk with two outs. Allyx Lee hit a slow roller to third that was misplayed and allowed both runners to come home.
“I understand our third baseman wasn’t interfered with so they scored the first (run), but I thought there was some interference on my shortstop coming to back it up,” Dau said. “It is part of it. (The umpires) got together and made a call and we will live with it.”
The lead would grow to 3-1 in the third inning as Carlisle used its speed and bat handling to tack on a run. Kennedy Preston led off the inning with a single, stole second, moved to third on a bunt and scored on Alyvia Dubois’ sacrifice bunt.
The game was delayed about 15 minutes before the bottom of the fourth inning to deal with an issue with third base. Carlisle only heated up during the break as it continued to use small ball and their speed on the bases to score six runs and take a 9-1 lead.
Carlisle put down seven bunts in the game to create problems for Monarchs, but pitcher Sarah Heilesen allowed just six hits in six innings of work. She did walk three and hit a batter.
“My walks really led off that inning and then our girls, including me, did not field the bunts very well,” Heilesen said. “We have had better days and I think if we would have played our best ball it would have been a lot closer.”
Denison-Schleswig (26-14) reached the state tournament for just the second time in program history and first since 2013. The Monarchs have eight seniors in their starting lineup for a team that beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Bishop Heelan to reach Fort Dodge.
“To finally get here and get over the (regional final) hump is a great accomplishment, and I think we are all proud of that,” Mohr said.
Carlisle (36-3) is making its 17th trip to the state tournament and has won four championships. The Wildcats will face West Delaware in a semifinal on Wednesday while the Monarchs face Independence in a consolation game.