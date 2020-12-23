Carter Sievers hits buzzer beats as Newell-Fonda beats Woodbury Central

MOVILLE, Iowa – Carter Sievers ended a high school boys basketball game he will never forget here Tuesday night.
The sophomore grabbed a rebound and put it back as the buzzer sounded, giving Newell-Fonda a 61-59 triumph over Woodbury Central.
It was a case of being in the right place at the right time for Sievers, who gathered in a miss some five feet from the hoop and scored as time expired.
Newell-Fonda, now 4-2 on the season, prevailed in a game that was tight from start to finish. The biggest lead either team had was six points and that was on one occasion early in the third quarter.
Sievers made only two baskets, one in the first quarter and then his game-winner.
“It’s not how we drew it up, but it got us the ‘W,’” Newell-Fonda Coach Chad Buchholtz said. “It was a tight game throughout. Coach Wilkerson has done a great job getting his program to where they’re at. They’ve come a long way since last year and they have a good team, so this is a good road win for us.”
Woodbury Central is now 5-4, which is already two more wins than it had all of last season. Josh Wilkerson has his program moving in the right direction.
“It’s a game that prepares us for our conference and the end of the season,” Wilkerson said. “We have some really tough teams at the top of our conference (Western Valley) so playing a good team like Newell really prepares us for them.
“It could have bounced either way with the rebound, but that’s the way it goes.”
Woodbury Central took a 59-57 lead on a basket by Gaige Heissel with 50 seconds left. Newell-Fonda's Caden Meyer then worked underneath for a game-tying hoop with 28 ticks left.
The Wildcats turned it over with 14.5 seconds showing on the clock, enough time for Buchholtz to draw up a final play.
“We actually kind of screwed the play up at the beginning,” Buchholtz said. “They did a good job taking away what we wanted to do. We got a good look, still, and missed it but Carter just happened to be in the right spot at the right time and was able to put it back.
“It was a physical game, they didn’t call too many fouls and let us play. It was mental battle for us as much as a physical because we had to fight through those non-calls. So it was a good, physical win for us.”
Newell-Fonda overcame a stellar performance by Woodbury Central sophomore Dallas Kluender. The 6-2 Kluender scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.
Trey Jungers – the son of Newell-Fonda girls coach Dick Jungers, who recorded his 400th coaching win earlier Tuesday – led the Mustangs with 16 points. Caden Meyer (14) and Mason Dicks (10) combined for 24 points off the bench.
Woodbury Central led 17-16 after one quarter, 32-31 at halftime and 43-41 after three quarters. The Wildcats took their biggest lead of 37-71 less than two minutes into the second half.
Senior Cane Schmitt made three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for Woodbury Central.
“Our kids have been working real hard, they’ve really bought into the system,” Wilkerson said. “Our motto this year is we before the me and they’re really rallying behind that. They’re a bunch of guys that love each other and have been playing together for a long time.”
