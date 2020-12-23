Carter Sievers hits buzzer beats as Newell-Fonda beats Woodbury Central

MOVILLE, Iowa – Carter Sievers ended a high school boys basketball game he will never forget here Tuesday night.

The sophomore grabbed a rebound and put it back as the buzzer sounded, giving Newell-Fonda a 61-59 triumph over Woodbury Central.

It was a case of being in the right place at the right time for Sievers, who gathered in a miss some five feet from the hoop and scored as time expired.

Newell-Fonda, now 4-2 on the season, prevailed in a game that was tight from start to finish. The biggest lead either team had was six points and that was on one occasion early in the third quarter.

Sievers made only two baskets, one in the first quarter and then his game-winner.

“It’s not how we drew it up, but it got us the ‘W,’” Newell-Fonda Coach Chad Buchholtz said. “It was a tight game throughout. Coach Wilkerson has done a great job getting his program to where they’re at. They’ve come a long way since last year and they have a good team, so this is a good road win for us.”

Woodbury Central is now 5-4, which is already two more wins than it had all of last season. Josh Wilkerson has his program moving in the right direction.