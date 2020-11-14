Central Lyon/George-Little Rock advances to 2A state title game with dominating performance

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Central Lyon/George-Little Rock played in maybe the most competitive district in the entire state.

At one point, the Lions, West Lyon, Unity Christian and West Lyon were all ranked with the Lions and Wildcats in the top-five in Class 2A for a good portion of the season.

Even with how tough 2A District 1 was, the Lions still ran the table and then had to face two of those teams again in the playoffs. CL/GLR came from behind to beat Unity and then controlled the game against rival West Lyon to earn their first trip to the UNI-Dome since 2008.

The grueling schedule prepped the Lions for whatever Camanche was going to try against them on Saturday.

The result was maybe the most dominating performance of the season for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock as the Lions were never really in trouble in a 41-0 2A state semifinal victory over the Indians.

“Honestly, Northwest Iowa, not only the kids but the coaches that are in Northwest Iowa. All of them know how to adjust and keep you accountable,” CL/GLR head coach Curtis Eben said. “That’s the biggest thing, when you get down here, teams don’t adjust as well. We did some things over and over and over because they didn’t adjust. In Northwest Iowa, you get more of those adjustments.