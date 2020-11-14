Central Lyon/George-Little Rock advances to 2A state title game with dominating performance

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Central Lyon/George-Little Rock played in maybe the most competitive district in the entire state.
At one point, the Lions, West Lyon, Unity Christian and West Lyon were all ranked with the Lions and Wildcats in the top-five in Class 2A for a good portion of the season.
Even with how tough 2A District 1 was, the Lions still ran the table and then had to face two of those teams again in the playoffs. CL/GLR came from behind to beat Unity and then controlled the game against rival West Lyon to earn their first trip to the UNI-Dome since 2008.
The grueling schedule prepped the Lions for whatever Camanche was going to try against them on Saturday.
The result was maybe the most dominating performance of the season for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock as the Lions were never really in trouble in a 41-0 2A state semifinal victory over the Indians.
“Honestly, Northwest Iowa, not only the kids but the coaches that are in Northwest Iowa. All of them know how to adjust and keep you accountable,” CL/GLR head coach Curtis Eben said. “That’s the biggest thing, when you get down here, teams don’t adjust as well. We did some things over and over and over because they didn’t adjust. In Northwest Iowa, you get more of those adjustments.
“Like we always said, you get out of Northwest Iowa and you have a chance. This year is no different.”
The Lions advance to the 2A title game, which is at 2 p.m. Friday.
The game started with the Lions showing their defensive dominance early as Lyle Moore came around the edge for a sack on Camache’s third play of the game. Moore had three tackles for a loss and two sacks in the game.
The Lions never made it easier on the Indians, holding them to 131 yards on 39 plays and forcing three turnovers to go along with the shutout.
“I thought our defensive coaches did a great job of planning and putting into perspective what they could do,” Eben said. “Hats off to our scout team. The look they gave us all week was unbelievable. I think Reece Vander Zee threw the out pattern better than their quarterback did at times.”
Offensively, the Lions had 432 total yards of offense on 58 plays, an average of 7.4 yards per play.
CL/GLR was 6-for-8 on third downs and 1-of-1 on third downs. The Lions scored on all five of their red zone trips.
“The Power-I look, we were getting four, five, six yards a chunk. That’s a backbreaker,” Eben said. “The physicality of our line (Dylan Winkel, Josh Riibe, Moore, J.J. VanderZee, Cael Schulte), we aren’t huge but we get off the ball well. … We did some in-game adjustments with our RPO with Zach (Lutmer), Luke (Rasmussen) and (Taylor) Putnam and our guys understood and did everything we asked.”
After getting a three-and-out to start the game, the Lions went 56 yards on 10 plays and scored on a 5-yard touchdown run by Kalen Meyer, who finished with 64 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 31 yards receiving.
The Lions went on to score on their first four possessions.
“We just had to keep on saying ‘new start’ and keep thinking it was 0-0 and keep putting points on the board,” Meyer said. “It just seemed like we dominated in all areas. Our linemen played really well and that helped us to keep moving the ball. We played really well the whole game. Our defense played really well."
It only took six plays to go 49 yards on the next possession as Zach Lutmer hit Cooper Spiess, who also had an interception in the game, for a 26-yard touchdown for the 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Meyer finished off a 12-play, 59-yard drive in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run.
The Lions got the ball back with 3:10 left in the half and went 81 yards in only six plays in 1:53. The big play was a 32-yard run where Lutmer broke a few tackles and weaved through the defense before he was brought down.
Then Lutmer hit Putnam, who had 78 yards receiving, for 21 yards and Rasmussen for 11. Lutmer finished the drive with a 1-yard score.
“Our line controlled the line of scrimmage the whole game and brought it the whole game,” Lutmer said. “Our coaches do a good job of game-planning for us and giving us the plays we need to know.”
Lutmer finished with 147 yards rushing and he had 176 yards passing.
“Everything is slower for him because he understands the game so well,” Eben said. "The in-game adjustments with the RPOs, he did a good job of running them and reading them. … It’s so fun to watch the chemistry with Zach and the seniors. Dylan Winkel and Zach have built an unbelievable relationship and they are from opposite ends of the spectrum. They are two peas in a pod.”
The Lions opened the second half with the ball and went 68 yards in nine plays as Meyer scored his third touchdown on another 1-yard plunge for a 35-0 lead.
Then a seven-play, 55-yard drive for the Lions ended with a 1-yard run by Kayden Van Berkum for a 41-0 lead with 11:53 left.
