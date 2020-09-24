Central Lyon/George-Little Rock and Sioux Center battle in top-5 showdown in Class 2A

Friday’s game between Central Lyon/George-Little Rock and Sioux Center will likely be decided in the trenches.
Both the Class 2A fourth-ranked Lions and No. 5 Warriors have some hefty boys on their offensive and defensive lines, and whichever team applies the pressure more defensively will win the game.
Sioux Center enters the 7 p.m. Friday game in Rock Rapids with 27.5 tackles for loss while the Lions have 13.5 but that doesn’t mean the Lions aren’t any less physical.
The Lions have allowed 21 points all season, including two shutouts. In the last three games, CL/G-LR’s defense has held opponents to 147.0 yards per game.
In the Sept. 4 41-0 shutout against now Class 1A No. 10 West Sioux, the Lions held the Falcons to 85 total yards.
“I think it all starts with our defensive line,” Lions coach Curtis Eben said. “We've been able to play multiple, different types of defense, and we're three, to four, to five-man defense front. It ultimately starts with the three guys in Dylan Winkel, Lyle Moore and Josh Riibe. It starts with those guys and then our linebacking group has been a little bit younger with one senior, Kalen Meyer, in the middle.”
Meyer leads the Lions with 17.5 total tackles, followed by Winkel with 13.5. Riibe has two sacks on the season.
Those three aforementioned players upfront have a combined 6.5 tackles for loss, too.
“There's a bunch of guys that have got a nose for football and have done an excellent job so far,” Eben said. “Our guys, they're competitors in all three of those D-Lines, and they're wrestlers, they understand it. They understand leverage, they are gritty, tough, and I wouldn't expect anything different from this weekend.”
Eben hopes the defensive momentum will continue going into Friday’s game against the Warriors.
“It's very important and we've got to recognize formations,” Eben said. “They come out in a variety of different things. They'll give a variety of different sets, what they show. And so, for us, that's important for that part. And then they're monstrous up front, three guys over 270, of the five guys.”
The Warriors’ offense has been solid ever since the Le Mars game. The Bulldogs won that game, 13-0 with two defensive touchdowns, earlier this season, but coach Tim Van Regenmorter thought the offense didn’t play solid in that game.
Since then, the Warriors have scored a collective 87 points, including 41 points a couple weeks ago against Sheldon.
There weren’t many adjustments made following the game against the Bulldogs, according to Van Regenmorter.
“It was just about doing what we do better,” Van Regenmorter said. “We were running the ball more effectively, and the ball has been carried by a lot of people.”
The Warriors have had seven different players run the football. Junior quarterback Zachary Rozeboom leads the rushers with 355 yards on 55 carries. Matthew Bomgaars, a senior running back, is second among Warriors runners.
Rozeboom also leads in the passing category. He’s 18-for-41 for 347 yards, but he is questionable with an injury.
If Rozeboom is unavailable, then the Warriors will turn to senior Lane Kamerman, who has thrown just three passes and completed two of them. Kamerman has rushed for 153 yards with most of those coming last week against MOC-Floyd Valley.
“Lane has had a great week of practice,” Van Regenmorter said. “With Lane in there, it allows us to throw the ball a little bit more. He had a good game against MOC-Floyd Valley, and he did a great job running the show.”
Sioux Center’s defense, meanwhile, has played solid.
Bomgaars leads Sioux Center with 26.5 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. The Warriors have eight takeaways.
The Warriors’ defense held the Dutchmen to a shutout last week and have allowed 32 points in the four games combined.
Van Regenmorter said that when the defense is more aggressive, that’s when they create their opportunities.
“We’ve been fairly consistent,” Van Regenmorter said. “Giving up 32 points in four games, that’s going to win you a lot of games.”
Both teams are tied with West Lyon, ranked No. 1 this week in 2A, for the district lead with three games to go.
While all three teams will qualify for the playoffs, this game still has a lot of meaning for both schools.
The Lions have won the last two games.
"I'll tell you what, our district year in, year out has been tougher than nails and this year is no exception," Eben said. "And, this year it's just been fun that we can compete with the top. It's been awhile since we've been putting ourselves in that position. Last year, we came back and won the district. And so, that was a big deal. So, our guys they come accustomed to that and we are getting our younger guys to believe in it and it's been a fun progression."
