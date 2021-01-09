Central Lyon/George-Little Rock caps big week with West Sioux Invite win, Falcons finish second

It was also the 100th win of Winkel’s career, who has only been wrestling full-time on the varsity roster for the last two seasons.

“I don’t know if it tells a lot about me but more about my coaches and the program I am in,” Winkel said. “It shows how good the coaches are because we have a lot of good kids. It shows how tough we are and I’ve had a lot of people help me get to where I am. It is pretty cool. It’s a good thing to be a part of, it’s a good sport.”

It was also the second top-five victory for Winkel this week.

On Thursday, Winkel faced Hinton’s Derek Anderson, ranked No. 2 at 220 in 1A. Winkel won by a 7-0 decision.

Even with the two top-five wins this week, the 13-0 Winkel is just looking at his next match rather than getting ahead of himself.

“My main thing this week was take it day-by-day. Don’t look at the competition,” said Winkel, who was the 2A runner-up at 195 last season. “Just take it day-by-day and putting the end goal aside and just focus on each guy because then, the goal will distract you of what’s in front of you. Keep my head on right and just try and improve yourself every day.”