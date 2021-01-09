Central Lyon/George-Little Rock caps big week with West Sioux Invite win, Falcons finish second

HAWARDEN, Iowa — Even though wrestlers get the two-pound allowance the first week back from holiday break, the first week of wrestling can present issues after not being on the mat consistently for a couple of weeks.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock didn’t seem to miss a beat, though.
Before Saturday’s West Sioux Invitational, the Lions had a double-dual against Hinton and West Sioux on Thursday and won both - 60-3 over Hinton and 45-30 over West Sioux.
The Class 2A No. 9-ranked Lions continued their dominance on Saturday, winning the West Sioux Invite with 226.5 points, 45.5 points ahead of West Sioux, which is ranked No. 4 in 1A but also missing a key wrestler due to injury.
Lions’ coach Curtis Eben said a good Christmas break led to a good showing in the first week of competition to open the second half of the season.
“We went a long time without competing so we took some time off and that’s always good for those kids to do that during that time,” Eben said. “Big wins on Thursday, momentum coming into here, guys getting down to weight, lineup-wise getting things together. Overall, a very good day. Just shows that our team chemistry is strong and guys are working hard in the room and we are putting all of the pieces together.”
West Sioux climbed the ladder all the way up to second place at its own invite with 181 points.
The Falcons had four individual champions as Braden Graff wrestled up at 120 for his title, Cameron Clark picked up his 100th career victory in his 132-pound title match, Mikey Baker had a major decision for the 138 title and Cullen Koedam just missed a tech fall for the 145 title.
West Sioux also got runner-up finishes from Drayven Kraft (126) and Tyler Kennedy (132) as Jeshua Cervantes (182) claimed third place.
Le Mars finished in third with 180 points, right ahead of Spencer, which had 179. Kingsley-Pierson was sixth with 133.5, MOC-Floyd Valley seventh with 72.5 and Ridge View ninth with 56.
The Lions’ first-place showing was bolstered by three titles and three runner-up finishes on the day.
Eben feels he has a very solid team.
“Up and down our lineup, from 106 to heavyweight, everybody is an above-average type of kid and that puts a very good team together,” Eben said. “We have some decent individuals but it comes down to we need a full group of guys, 14 guys to make it all work. We’ve got 14 guys that really put it all together. I’m really proud of the team and what they are doing so far this year.”
CL/GLR 220-pound Dylan Winkel, who is ranked No. 2 in 2A, was named the Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament after he pinned Le Mars’ Colton Hoag, ranked No. 4 in 3A, in 5:56 for the 220-pound title.
It was also the 100th win of Winkel’s career, who has only been wrestling full-time on the varsity roster for the last two seasons.
“I don’t know if it tells a lot about me but more about my coaches and the program I am in,” Winkel said. “It shows how good the coaches are because we have a lot of good kids. It shows how tough we are and I’ve had a lot of people help me get to where I am. It is pretty cool. It’s a good thing to be a part of, it’s a good sport.”
It was also the second top-five victory for Winkel this week.
On Thursday, Winkel faced Hinton’s Derek Anderson, ranked No. 2 at 220 in 1A. Winkel won by a 7-0 decision.
Even with the two top-five wins this week, the 13-0 Winkel is just looking at his next match rather than getting ahead of himself.
“My main thing this week was take it day-by-day. Don’t look at the competition,” said Winkel, who was the 2A runner-up at 195 last season. “Just take it day-by-day and putting the end goal aside and just focus on each guy because then, the goal will distract you of what’s in front of you. Keep my head on right and just try and improve yourself every day.”
Lane Kruger (113), Daniel Schriever (138) and Josh Riibe (195) all finished as runners-up for the Lions and Gable Van Beek (170) finished third.
Kalen Meyer won the Lions’ first title of the day at 182 pounds. Meyer, who is ranked No. 2 at 170, wrestled up a class but still beat a 15-win Ayden Hoag, of Le Mars, 8-4 for the title.
Then after Winkel’s title, Lyle Moore wrestled for the 285-pound title.
Up 1-0 in the third period, Moore got a late takedown to seal the 3-1 decision over Spencer’s Javier Mendez, who is now 13-5, for the title.
Moore improved to 11-2 with the championship win.
“I think that puts me pretty high on our own team but at the same time, I have to thank all of my teammates, Dylan Winkel, Josh Riibe and all of them,” Moore said. “They help me improve every day. It just helps me excel in everything.”
Moore said this title win shows that the team is putting in the necessary work currently.
“We are willing to work our butts off in practice no matter how hard the practice is. We always keep going and push each other harder and hope and pray we get a team win or individual win,” Moore said. “This team, I am feeling state caliber. It’s going to be a good year.”
It was almost like the Lions were out to prove something on Saturday. While the Lions are ranked, it is ninth and only two wrestlers - Winkel and Meyer - are ranked.
Winkel feels the team isn’t given enough credit, which Saturday’s result might help out with.
“I think we are actually really underrated. I think because we are far Northwest Iowa, no one thinks about us,” Winkel said. “I think with our team that once you start wrestling it’s like ‘oh crap, they are a lot better.’ I guess the state doesn’t think about as much but when we go down to state, we make our appearance and show them what we are about and how tough we are.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Justin Rust
Sports Editor
I’m the sports editor and lifelong Northwest Iowan (Central Lyon grad). I follow the Twins and Vikings and like catching up on my comic collection when I have time.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.