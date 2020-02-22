Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Dylan Winkel loses in state finals appearance

"We had our opportunities there and didn't capitalize on it," Eben said. "That one will sting a little bit for everyone in our program. It's the state tournament and that's how things roll. I am proud of him. He had a great tournament and beat some great kids to get to where he was at. Just fell a little short today."

Rosonke got a takedown midway through the first period and took Winkel to his back for three nearfall points. Winkel got out of trouble and got a reversal with 25 seconds left in the period to get within three points.

Rosonke deferred his choice to the third period and Winkel chose the bottom position. Within 26 seconds, Winkel was out for an escape and midway through the second period, he hit on one of his few shot attempts to tie the match at 5-5.

The match remained tied at 5-5 going into the third period when Rosonke chose the bottom position. Winkel was holding on tight as Rosonke tried to get up and a stalemate was called. Eben and Winkel then decided to go to the neutral position, giving Rosonke a point for the 6-5 lead.