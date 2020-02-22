Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Dylan Winkel loses in state finals appearance

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The plan was for Dylan Winkel to get into his offense early and often in his Class 2A 195-pound state title match.
The match didn't go according to plan, though.
The Central Lyon/George-Little Rock High School junior wasn't really able to get into his offense and he was only able to get a couple of shots in the match, one of which led to a takedown.
But that wasn't enough because New Hampton/Turkey Valley Evan Rosonke was able to get a takedown and nearfall points in the first period. While Winkel came back to tie the match, Rosonke was able to do the same thing in the third period, giving him four more points.
This time Winkel couldn't make up the five-point difference, especially in short time, as he lost the 195-pound title match to Rosonke by a 10-5 decision.
"Going in, we felt good about the match. We kinda knew what (Rosonke) liked to do and what we wanted to do," CL/GLR coach Curtis Eben said. "We didn't get to our attacks on our feet and we had to do that. We knew we had to do that and we gave up another (four-point) move from our feet. With that, big matches like that, you can't do that. Ultimately, that's what beat us."
The loss was Winkel's only one all season and it is his first season of wrestling varsity at CL/GLR. Winkel won 43 straight matches before suffering the title loss on Saturday. Winkel was ranked No. 3 coming into the title match. Rosonke was No. 2 and Winkel had already knocked off top-ranked Wyatt Voelker, of West Delaware, in the semifinal match.
"We had our opportunities there and didn't capitalize on it," Eben said. "That one will sting a little bit for everyone in our program. It's the state tournament and that's how things roll. I am proud of him. He had a great tournament and beat some great kids to get to where he was at. Just fell a little short today."
Rosonke got a takedown midway through the first period and took Winkel to his back for three nearfall points. Winkel got out of trouble and got a reversal with 25 seconds left in the period to get within three points.
Rosonke deferred his choice to the third period and Winkel chose the bottom position. Within 26 seconds, Winkel was out for an escape and midway through the second period, he hit on one of his few shot attempts to tie the match at 5-5.
The match remained tied at 5-5 going into the third period when Rosonke chose the bottom position. Winkel was holding on tight as Rosonke tried to get up and a stalemate was called. Eben and Winkel then decided to go to the neutral position, giving Rosonke a point for the 6-5 lead.
"We weren't going to turn him," Eben said. "We felt good on our feet but we just didn't get to our attacks. We just didn't get to our shots. Obviously have to give him credit when he beats you, no doubt about that. We had opportunities to shoot off a reshot and we didn't quite get there. Those are things you have to be willing to do in a big match like that."
After the loss, Winkel laid on the mat for a couple of seconds and then sprinted to the warm-up area.
"I am super proud of him. It hurts when you fall a little short," Eben said. "He's growing. He's growing as a man, he's growing as a wrestler. Overall, it made him a better person today. It hurts a little bit but he has one more year and have to get back to work and get after it again."