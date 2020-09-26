Central Lyon/George-Little Rock stymies Sioux Center in Class 2A top-5 matchup

Lutmer rushed for 108 yards and a 57-yard touchdown and passed for 107 yards and two scores.

The Lions scored on three of their four first-half possessions, while Kayden Van Berkum-- another sophomore -- returned an interception 25 yards for a score. CL/GLR tacked on two more scores on its first two possessions of the second half, improving to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in 2A District 1.

“They were more physical than us, they executed better than us,” Sioux Center Coach Tim Van Regenmorter said. “Bottom line, you can make any excuse in the book, whether we had some guys go down this week in practice, that’s not going to fix the scoreboard, we just got beat.”

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock limited the Warriors to 65 total yards while racking up 312.

It was 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and the Lions stretched their lead to 27-0 at halftime.

Connor Spiess scored on a 3-yard run and Van Berkum had his pick-six in the first quarter. Lutmer tucked it in and turned on the jets for his long TD jaunt, while Kalen Meyer smashed in from the 1-yard line, making it 27-0 at intermission.

Lutmer had touchdown passes of 3 yards to Luke Rasmussen and 27 to Spiess in the third quarter.