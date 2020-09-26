Central Lyon/George-Little Rock stymies Sioux Center in Class 2A top-5 matchup

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — An anticipated showdown here Friday night turned out to be nothing but.
Class 2A fourth-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock belted No. 5 Sioux Center, 42-0, in a matchup of state-ranked teams.
The young and talented Lions had a dominating performance that even the late, great Coach Dick Null -- the man whom the field is named after -- would have been proud of.
Sophomore quarterback Zach Lutmer passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, while the CL/GLR defense rendered Sioux Center helpless.
Both teams came into the contest unbeaten, so most figured this one would be close.
But Central Lyon/George-Little Rock was too much for the Warriors to handle up front on both sides of the line.
“I really felt like our guys came with focus, we knew what we had to do,” CL/GLR Coach Curtis Eben said. “We relied on our defense again. We scored a defensive touchdown and put a goose egg up on the board. I thought our defense played outstanding throughout the game, stayed focused, a bend but no break defense. We have a special group of guys on that side of the ball that has really just controlled every game we’ve played so far.”
While the defense was outstanding, the offense also performed at a high level.
Lutmer rushed for 108 yards and a 57-yard touchdown and passed for 107 yards and two scores.
The Lions scored on three of their four first-half possessions, while Kayden Van Berkum-- another sophomore -- returned an interception 25 yards for a score. CL/GLR tacked on two more scores on its first two possessions of the second half, improving to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in 2A District 1.
“They were more physical than us, they executed better than us,” Sioux Center Coach Tim Van Regenmorter said. “Bottom line, you can make any excuse in the book, whether we had some guys go down this week in practice, that’s not going to fix the scoreboard, we just got beat.”
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock limited the Warriors to 65 total yards while racking up 312.
It was 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and the Lions stretched their lead to 27-0 at halftime.
Connor Spiess scored on a 3-yard run and Van Berkum had his pick-six in the first quarter. Lutmer tucked it in and turned on the jets for his long TD jaunt, while Kalen Meyer smashed in from the 1-yard line, making it 27-0 at intermission.
Lutmer had touchdown passes of 3 yards to Luke Rasmussen and 27 to Spiess in the third quarter.
“We were consistent on the offensive side,” Eben said. “We’ve got some things to work on no doubt, but we were consistent in moving the ball. That’s what matters in tough games, keeping their offense off the field.
“We put together some long drives. The one after halftime I thought was the nail in the coffin for us. That was big for our guys and showed the momentum we had going at that time.”
The Lions took 10 plays to march 62 yards on their first possession of the second half. That included a 17-yard dash by Lutmer on fourth down.
Things don’t get much easier for Sioux Center (4-1, 2-1) next week as the Warriors face No. 1-ranked West Lyon.
“It will be a carbon copy next week, just as physical and tough,” Van Regenmorter said. “Central Lyon is one of the best teams in the state in my opinion and West Lyon is very much the same. You can feel sorry for yourself if you want, but you can find yourself being 4-2 real quick.”
