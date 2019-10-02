ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Central Lyon High School volleyball team was aggressive in its four-set win over MOC-Floyd Valley on Tuesday night.
The Lions (17-4) won the first set 25-20, but then MOC-FV (17-5) won the second set 25-18.
Central Lyon then took the final two sets by the same score, 25-17.
Lions junior Jazlin De Haan led her team with 18 kills and also had 25 digs.
Senior Karli Bomgaars earned 18 kills and had three blocks. Dakota Einerwold also had three blocks.
Carla Martinez had 41 assists for the Lions.
MOC-Floyd Valley's leading hitter was senior Sutton Schlumbohm with 19 kills while senior Kiley Metzger had seven kills and 31 assists.
Hayden Helmensen and Metzger had 30 digs apiece. Farrah Lewis had six of the 17 total blocks.
MOC-Floyd Valley had 34 hitting errors.
EMMETSBURG 3, SIOUX CENTRAL 1: The E-Hawks won the match 27-25, 25-12, 23-25 and 26-24.
Kally Fahnlander led the Rebels with 14 kills. Karly Boettcher had 26 assists.