Central Lyon's Mike Klinkenborg goes into IHSAA Hall of Fame

Mike Klinkenborg never expected the call from the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

Despite a stellar football career with Central Lyon/George-Little Rock to go along with standout basketball, track and field and even one successful baseball season for Central Lyon, Klinkenborg was shocked when he got the call.

The IHSAA was calling to inform Klinkenborg that he will now be a member of the IHSAA Football Hall of Fame.

"It came as a surprise to me. I look at the past inductees, I look at what they did and teams that won multiple state titles and some spent time in the NFL. I never made it to the NFL so I never thought of it," Klinkenborg said. "I look at it like there were other guys that would get inducted before me. So it was a surprise to me.

"It was humbling looking at the guys in the past and the guys who should be in there."

Klinkenborg's Hall of Fame class includes former West Lyon star athlete Darin Naatjes, Saint Ansgar's Ryan Hannam, Urbandale's Jeff Koeppel and Britt's Kevin Sanger.

While Klinkenborg may be surprised, it's not a shock when the numbers are thrown out there.