Chad Moseman takes over at Bishop Heelan

Bishop Heelan is coming off one of its worst seasons in not just recent memory, but since the 1970s.
Last season's 2-7 campaign was the first two-win season for the Crusaders since 1972 when they went 2-6. It was also the first losing season since a 3-8 campaign in 1986.
Heelan has a new coach, one that is familiar with the program's past success. After longtime coach Roger Jansen stepped down, assistant coach Chad Moseman was promoted to the top spot and he doesn't plan to change much of what Jansen, who is once again an assistant coach at Morningside, did previously.
"I've enjoyed the process and I've enjoyed it because the administration has been great to work with," Moseman said. "My assistant coaches are phenomenal and make my job easy and I have really great players. Heelan has great kids, like all of the schools do. The kids have been really enjoyable and they've made a process that's been difficult because of COVID-19 go smoothly."
The 2-7 mark is a bit deceiving, too. Out of the seven losses Heelan suffered, only two of them were by more than 10 points. There was a 17-0 loss to Glenwood and a 29-16 defeat to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The other five losses were by a combined 30 points.
Moseman said it was just one of those bad seasons that every program goes through.
"I enjoyed last year. That senior class was phenomenal and I enjoyed working with Hall of Fame legend Roger Jansen, learning under his tutelage both formerly as a player and as a coach," Moseman said. "It's one of those years where breaks didn't go our way, not only in football. It's a microcosm of life -- sometimes breaks don't go our way. We've experienced some here in 2020.
"We hope this year we can get (the breaks) to swing in our direction and work to that end."
The Crusaders have a number of positions up for grabs. On offense, there are only two starters returning and on defense, there's only one starter back.
However, the Crusaders aren't lacking any numbers with 80 players on the roster this season.
"We do have a very young team but they are enthusiastic, they are really getting after it," Moseman said. "Competition makes people better so I am excited with 80 kids out. The kids are competing and they are getting better every day. So while we miss (last year's) seniors, we have lots of kids stepping up that are working hard to be the best players they can be."
One of the reasons for all of the tight games last season was because of Heelan's defense. The Crusaders only allowed more than 20 points twice. One time was a 33-30 win over Storm Lake. The other was the 29-16 loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, one of the best offenses in Class 3A last season.
Junior linebacker Ian Gill is the only starter back and he had 40 tackles, including six for a loss.
"Ian is very talented. He is a returning All-State punter. He's also a fantastic outside linebacker and a running back," Moseman said. "He has a quiet, workhorse, blue-collar mentality. Just a pleasant young man to be around and he leads by his actions, which I always appreciate."
In the defensive backfield, Moseman is going to lean on seniors Brayden Pratt and Keyontre Clark, who also won the 3A state long jump title in 2019.
"The improvement that Brayden has made as a freshman until now shows that when you put in hard work, great things happen. I am excited about him on both sides of the ball," Moseman said. "Keyontre is a phenomenal athlete. If we can get him to unleash his athleticism, the sky is the limit for him really."
While the defense was stout last season, Heelan's offense struggled. The Crusaders were shut out twice and scored more than 16 points only twice last season, the 33-30 win over Storm Lake and a 58-0 win over West.
Brant Hogue, who missed most of last season with a back injury, graduated and Luke Longval transferred to East, but Heelan was able to fill its quarterback spot as senior Nathan Favors transferred in from Dakota Valley.
Last season Favors threw for 528 yards and six touchdowns, completing 43 percent of his passes. He rushed for 498 yards and five touchdowns.
"I think he brings some explosiveness to the offense," Moseman said. "He's definitely getting better and is improving all of the time. He works hard at his craft and I think we will see a much higher completion percentage from him this year. Take that with his athleticism, his ability to run and his size on the field and I think he will have a pretty good year."
Favors will be joined in the backfield by West transfer DeVionne West, who is a sophomore. Ethan Gilmore, Luke O'Hern and Gill will also see carries.
The Crusaders do have some experience on the offensive line with senior center Mason Scott and senior Santos Valdez, who is another transfer from West.
"It all starts up front," said Moseman, who is also the offensive line coach.
Heelan opens the season on Aug. 28 with a home game at Memorial Field against East.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!