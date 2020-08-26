 Skip to main content
Chad Moseman takes over at Bishop Heelan
Heelan football media day

Bishop Heelan High School's Mason Scott (66), Carter Weiland (2), Nathan Favors (4), Brayden Pratt (3) and Keyontre Clark (6) are expected to be impact players on teh 2020 football squad. They are shown Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, during the city's annual high school football media day.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

Bishop Heelan is coming off one of its worst seasons in not just recent memory, but since the 1970s.

Last season's 2-7 campaign was the first two-win season for the Crusaders since 1972 when they went 2-6. It was also the first losing season since a 3-8 campaign in 1986.

Heelan has a new coach, one that is familiar with the program's past success. After longtime coach Roger Jansen stepped down, assistant coach Chad Moseman was promoted to the top spot and he doesn't plan to change much of what Jansen, who is once again an assistant coach at Morningside, did previously.

"I've enjoyed the process and I've enjoyed it because the administration has been great to work with," Moseman said. "My assistant coaches are phenomenal and make my job easy and I have really great players. Heelan has great kids, like all of the schools do. The kids have been really enjoyable and they've made a process that's been difficult because of COVID-19 go smoothly."

Chad Moseman

Moseman

The 2-7 mark is a bit deceiving, too. Out of the seven losses Heelan suffered, only two of them were by more than 10 points. There was a 17-0 loss to Glenwood and a 29-16 defeat to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The other five losses were by a combined 30 points.

Moseman said it was just one of those bad seasons that every program goes through.

"I enjoyed last year. That senior class was phenomenal and I enjoyed working with Hall of Fame legend Roger Jansen, learning under his tutelage both formerly as a player and as a coach," Moseman said. "It's one of those years where breaks didn't go our way, not only in football. It's a microcosm of life -- sometimes breaks don't go our way. We've experienced some here in 2020.

"We hope this year we can get (the breaks) to swing in our direction and work to that end."

The Crusaders have a number of positions up for grabs. On offense, there are only two starters returning and on defense, there's only one starter back.

However, the Crusaders aren't lacking any numbers with 80 players on the roster this season.

"We do have a very young team but they are enthusiastic, they are really getting after it," Moseman said. "Competition makes people better so I am excited with 80 kids out. The kids are competing and they are getting better every day. So while we miss (last year's) seniors, we have lots of kids stepping up that are working hard to be the best players they can be."

One of the reasons for all of the tight games last season was because of Heelan's defense. The Crusaders only allowed more than 20 points twice. One time was a 33-30 win over Storm Lake. The other was the 29-16 loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, one of the best offenses in Class 3A last season.

Football Bishop Heelan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Bishop Heelan's Ian Gill carries the ball as he is tackled by Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Noah Zeisler during a high school football game in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Junior linebacker Ian Gill is the only starter back and he had 40 tackles, including six for a loss.

"Ian is very talented. He is a returning All-State punter. He's also a fantastic outside linebacker and a running back," Moseman said. "He has a quiet, workhorse, blue-collar mentality. Just a pleasant young man to be around and he leads by his actions, which I always appreciate."

In the defensive backfield, Moseman is going to lean on seniors Brayden Pratt and Keyontre Clark, who also won the 3A state long jump title in 2019.

"The improvement that Brayden has made as a freshman until now shows that when you put in hard work, great things happen. I am excited about him on both sides of the ball," Moseman said. "Keyontre is a phenomenal athlete. If we can get him to unleash his athleticism, the sky is the limit for him really."

Chad Moseman assumes Heelan football head coaching position

While the defense was stout last season, Heelan's offense struggled. The Crusaders were shut out twice and scored more than 16 points only twice last season, the 33-30 win over Storm Lake and a 58-0 win over West.

Brant Hogue, who missed most of last season with a back injury, graduated and Luke Longval transferred to East, but Heelan was able to fill its quarterback spot as senior Nathan Favors transferred in from Dakota Valley.

Last season Favors threw for 528 yards and six touchdowns, completing 43 percent of his passes. He rushed for 498 yards and five touchdowns.

"I think he brings some explosiveness to the offense," Moseman said. "He's definitely getting better and is improving all of the time. He works hard at his craft and I think we will see a much higher completion percentage from him this year. Take that with his athleticism, his ability to run and his size on the field and I think he will have a pretty good year."

Bishop Heelan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Bishop Heelan's Brayden Pratt, left, picks up a fumble by Sergeant Bluff-Luton during a high school football game in Sergeant Bluff on Sept. 27, 2019.

Favors will be joined in the backfield by West transfer DeVionne West, who is a sophomore. Ethan Gilmore, Luke O'Hern and Gill will also see carries.

The Crusaders do have some experience on the offensive line with senior center Mason Scott and senior Santos Valdez, who is another transfer from West.

"It all starts up front," said Moseman, who is also the offensive line coach.

Heelan opens the season on Aug. 28 with a home game at Memorial Field against East.

Bishop Heelan football promotes Chad Moseman as head coach
Sergeant Bluff-Luton seeks to carry same mentality after another playoff run
Sioux City North has reason for optimism going into 2020

Recent Seasons

Year W-L Coach

1972 2-6 Beanie Cooper

1973 7-2 Beanie Cooper

1974 8-1 Beanie Cooper

1975 10-1** Dave Triplett

1976 9-1** Dave Triplett

1977 9-1** Phil Karpuk

1978 7-2** Phil Karpuk

1979 5-3 Phil Karpuk

1980 7-3** Phil Karpuk

1981 5-4 Phil Karpuk

1982 9-3** Phil Karpuk

1983 9-3** Phil Karpuk

1984 8-2** Geo. Schermerhorn

1985 10-2** Geo. Schermerhorn

1986 3-6 Geo. Schermerhorn

Year W-L Coach

1987 7-2** Geo. Schermerhorn

1988 8-4** Geo. Schermerhorn

1989 10-3** Joe Malsam

1990 8-2** Joe Malsam

1991 11-2** Joe Malsam

1992 8-2** Joe Malsam

1993 8-4** Joe Malsam

1994 4-4 Joe Malsam

1995 8-2** Joe Malsam

1996 10-2** Joe Malsam

1997 9-1** Roger Jansen

1998 9-2** Joe Malsam

1999 6-3 Joe Malsam

2000 8-2** Roger Jansen

2001 7-4** Roger Jansen

Year W-L Coach

2002 9-1** Roger Jansen

2003 9-2** Roger Jansen

2004 9-2** Roger Jansen

2005 7-4** Roger Jansen

2006 6-3 Roger Jansen

2007 11-2** Roger Jansen

2008 14-0** Roger Jansen

2009 10-2** Roger Jansen

2010 12-2** Roger Jansen

2011 8-2** Roger Jansen

2012 12-2** Roger Jansen

2013 14-0** Roger Jansen

2014 12-2** Roger Jansen

2015 8-2** Jerry Steffen

2016 6-3 Jerry Steffen

2017 7-3** Jerry Steffen

2018 7-3** Roger Jansen

2019 2-7 Roger Jansen

** Indicates state playoff qualifier

Heelan's schedule

2020 SCHEDULE

Aug. 28: East;Home

Sept. 4: North;Away

Sept 11: Storm Lake;Home

Sept. 18: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley;Away

Sept. 25: Spencer;Away

Oct. 2: Sergeant Bluff-Luton;Home

Oct. 9: Le Mars;Home

