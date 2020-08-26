Chad Moseman takes over at Bishop Heelan

Moseman said it was just one of those bad seasons that every program goes through.

"I enjoyed last year. That senior class was phenomenal and I enjoyed working with Hall of Fame legend Roger Jansen, learning under his tutelage both formerly as a player and as a coach," Moseman said. "It's one of those years where breaks didn't go our way, not only in football. It's a microcosm of life -- sometimes breaks don't go our way. We've experienced some here in 2020.

"We hope this year we can get (the breaks) to swing in our direction and work to that end."

The Crusaders have a number of positions up for grabs. On offense, there are only two starters returning and on defense, there's only one starter back.

However, the Crusaders aren't lacking any numbers with 80 players on the roster this season.

"We do have a very young team but they are enthusiastic, they are really getting after it," Moseman said. "Competition makes people better so I am excited with 80 kids out. The kids are competing and they are getting better every day. So while we miss (last year's) seniors, we have lots of kids stepping up that are working hard to be the best players they can be."