Cherokee avenges loss to Western Christian

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Cherokee turned the tables on Hull Western Christian Friday night, creating a three-way logjam at the top of the Lakes Conference girls basketball standings.

The Braves scrapped their way to a 47-42 victory, avenging an 88-53 loss at Western on Dec. 20.

Cherokee junior standout JeMae Nichols didn’t play in the first game, but was a huge factor in this one, leading all scorers with 18 points.

Nichols, who sat out the last contest because of an injury, said it was tough sitting that one out.

“But it was OK because I got to play this time and we played great tonight,” Nichols said. “They tried face guarding me the whole time so I tried to get my teammates open and that created shots for them. Overall we shared the ball pretty well and even though I couldn’t shoot all the time I tried to find ways to get open and get my teammates open.

“They’re a good team that can get to the basket and shoot threes. Our whole game plan was to stop Olivia Granstra and we did that. That was a success for us already.”

Granstra scored 24 points in the one-sided Western Christian win last month but was limited to six as the Wolfpack struggled offensively most of the game.

