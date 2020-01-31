Cherokee avenges loss to Western Christian

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Cherokee turned the tables on Hull Western Christian Friday night, creating a three-way logjam at the top of the Lakes Conference girls basketball standings.
The Braves scrapped their way to a 47-42 victory, avenging an 88-53 loss at Western on Dec. 20.
Cherokee junior standout JeMae Nichols didn’t play in the first game, but was a huge factor in this one, leading all scorers with 18 points.
Nichols, who sat out the last contest because of an injury, said it was tough sitting that one out.
“But it was OK because I got to play this time and we played great tonight,” Nichols said. “They tried face guarding me the whole time so I tried to get my teammates open and that created shots for them. Overall we shared the ball pretty well and even though I couldn’t shoot all the time I tried to find ways to get open and get my teammates open.
“They’re a good team that can get to the basket and shoot threes. Our whole game plan was to stop Olivia Granstra and we did that. That was a success for us already.”
Granstra scored 24 points in the one-sided Western Christian win last month but was limited to six as the Wolfpack struggled offensively most of the game.
“They had a great game plan tonight,” Western Christian Coach Justin Negen said. “First game they played their style which is press up and down the floor and we were able to beat it. Tonight they pressed us a little bit in the first quarter and we played well, then they went to a 1-3-1 and we really struggled against it.”
Western, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, had won five straight and had command in the first half, leading 19-13 with just over five minutes left in the second quarter. Cherokee, though, scored the final 11 points of the half, doubling the score on the Wolfpack in the second stanza to take a 24-19 lead.
Although Western tried to fight back, the Braves were able to hold them off. Cherokee let a seven-point lead at the end of the third quarter slip to three, but did a good job milking the clock in the final couple of minutes.
“That was a great game between two really good teams in Northwest Iowa,” Cherokee Coach Brandon Slaughter said. “They tried to take Nichols out of the game right away which I thought was pretty smart of Coach Negen, but we tried to take Granstra out of the game. She pretty much took it to the basket every time she wanted to up there and tonight we did some face guarding on her and I thought we did a good job of that.”
Western Christian, now 12-5 overall and 6-2 in the Lakes, made just 17 of 46 shots for 37 percent and turned the ball over 26 times, including 12 in the second quarter when Cherokee made its push.
Lexi Pingel was also in double digits for the Braves with 14 points. Cherokee, which just dropped out of the Class 3A rankings this week, is 13-5 overall and 6-2 in the conference.
Cherokee, Western Christian and Estherville-Lincoln Central have two league losses each with a couple of conference contests remaining.
Macay Van’t Hul paced Western Christian with 12 points but was the only Wolfpack player in double figures.