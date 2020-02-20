Cherokee boys keep season alive with win over Rock Valley

“We did a good job of rebounding. That’s the one thing with zones, you don’t know if you can rebound well from it.”

Cherokee also got nine points from Alex Paulsrud, while sophomores Will Lugar and Joe Benson contributed eight points each in reserve roles.

Paulsrud made a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, giving the Braves a little breathing room 22-16, in what had been a tight first half. Cherokee opened up even more space in the third quarter, stretching its lead to 37-25.

Then, when Rock Valley sent the Braves to the free throw line in the fourth quarter, they came through. Led by Grell – who was 7-for-9 -- Cherokee made 15 of 20 charity tosses in the final stanza.

“We have good senior leadership, so we don’t get too worked up in these games,” Mark Hurd said. “They handled the moment real well. I thought we had huge moments from sophomores Will Lugar and Joe Benson.

“Will has had an ankle injury so he hasn’t had a lot of minutes this year but I thought he was just huge for us. He got some key steals and two key offensive rebounds when the lead was just eight or nine and pushed it back to double digits. With our seniors, once we pushed it past 12 we just played comfortably down the stretch.”