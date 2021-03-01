Cherokee girls basketball goes on 18-0 fourth-quarter run to defeat Davenport Assumption

In a matter of 15 seconds, the Braves scored six quick points.

"That was just a great stretch," Slaughter said. "We knew if we could keep pressing them and wearing them down, that's been our goal all year long. We wanted to play fast, and hats off to my kids, they played so hard for me."

The Braves started out the game pretty strong, as they came out to a 16-8 lead during the first quarter.

Assumption made some adjustments fro mteh first quarter into the second quarter, and chipped away at the lead.

The Knights used their length to make shots difficult in the paint, and when Cherokee was trying to get thee ball down the floor, the KNights took some gambles that paid off by either intercepting passes or tipping passes to get them out of rhythm.

Assumption decided to play a box-and-one on Alexis Pingel, which surprised her.

"Normally, I'm not the one getting faceguarded," Pingel said. "They had a really good girl guarding me. We ran the whole offense expecting them to faceguard JeMae, so when they started faceguarding me, I was really not expecting it. A couple of times, I drove. Sometimes the driving lane was open."