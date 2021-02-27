Cherokee girls basketball rallies around each other, holds No. 1 seed in Class 3A

Teagan Slaughter hasn’t been able to step out on the basketball court lately due to a torn ACL, but that hasn’t stopped her from being the leader the No. 1-ranked Cherokee High School girls basketball team needs her to be.

Slaughter suffered her knee injury 13 games into the season, and that forced the Bravettes to rally around the senior guard, who has signed with Briar Cliff to play basketball.

Slaughter is on the bench now, encouraging her teammates to play as well as the Bravettes have been in the last few weeks.

“I think the kids feed off of her, and it’s so great, because she’s a great leader on and off the court,” Bravettes coach Brandon Slaughter said. “She’s got goals for these kids. She wants to be a part of it.”

She’ll be with the Bravettes at Wells Fargo Arena on Monday in the Class 3A Iowa girls state basketball tournament, when they’ll face Davenport Assumption at 5 p.m. The game will be streamed on watchIGHSAU.org.

Since Slaughter’s injury, the Bravettes senior has taken on a different role: An assistant coach.

Slaughter isn’t afraid to voice her opinion to Cherokee coach and father Brandon Slaughter.