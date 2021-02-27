Cherokee girls basketball rallies around each other, holds No. 1 seed in Class 3A

Teagan Slaughter hasn’t been able to step out on the basketball court lately due to a torn ACL, but that hasn’t stopped her from being the leader the No. 1-ranked Cherokee High School girls basketball team needs her to be.
Slaughter suffered her knee injury 13 games into the season, and that forced the Bravettes to rally around the senior guard, who has signed with Briar Cliff to play basketball.
Slaughter is on the bench now, encouraging her teammates to play as well as the Bravettes have been in the last few weeks.
“I think the kids feed off of her, and it’s so great, because she’s a great leader on and off the court,” Bravettes coach Brandon Slaughter said. “She’s got goals for these kids. She wants to be a part of it.”
She’ll be with the Bravettes at Wells Fargo Arena on Monday in the Class 3A Iowa girls state basketball tournament, when they’ll face Davenport Assumption at 5 p.m. The game will be streamed on watchIGHSAU.org.
Since Slaughter’s injury, the Bravettes senior has taken on a different role: An assistant coach.
Slaughter isn’t afraid to voice her opinion to Cherokee coach and father Brandon Slaughter.
Teagan Slaughter has been around the game ever since her parents took older sister Payton Slaughter to AAU games and other basketball-related events.
Growing up, that meant Teagan Slaughter saw a bunch of basketball, and she was able to learn from watching Payton play as well as watching Brandon Slaughter coach.
“She was a gym rat with her sister, because she was so young, she didn’t really have a choice,” Brandon Slaughter said. “It caught on and she just loved it. She’s my best friend now. We do a lot of stuff together. She’s there, she doesn’t miss a practice. She gets along with my assistant coaches.”
Teagan Slaughter has been taking coaching classes in the meantime while her knee is mending.
The Bravettes have certainly picked up the load since Teagan Slaughter’s injury.
Bravettes senior JeMae Nichols — who has previously been a Siouxland Athlete of the Week — has led Cherokee with a scoring average of 15.5 points per game.
Nichols has made 57 percent of her shots, and she also leads the team with 7.9 rebounds per game.
During last Saturday’s regional final win over Panorama, Nichols led the Bravettes with 26 points.
Junior Alexis Pingel has averaged 12.8 ppg, and she’s made 42 percent of her shots.
Kenna Mongan, a Bravettes sophomore, has the second-highest 3-point percentage on the team at 36 percent behind junior Anna Paulsrud.
Mongan has averaged 11.9 ppg.
“It’s nice to have a group that has so much experience,” Brandon Slaughter said. “It’s important taking kids to those tournaments when they’re young. It gives them that experience. It’s nice as a high school coach to have kids who have that much experience.”
After Slaughter went down, the Bravettes didn’t want to make many changes. They didn’t change the playbook. They hardly changed the rotations.
Brandon Slaughter wanted to keep as much the same as possible.
Camille Zwiefel stepped into the lineup to replace Teagan Slaughter. Three girls off the bench — Paulsrud, Abbey Vandelune and Molly Pitts — have put in more production.
“They’ve played above what we’ve asked them to,” Brandon Slaughter said. “This team gives me all that they’ve got. They give me full effort and attitude. That’s all I can ask for.”
The Bravettes are 22-0, and they haven’t lost a game since last year’s regional final to Bishop Heelan.
Of course, the community has wanted to talk to Brandon Slaughter about the rankings, which he appreciates. He joked that it takes three hours to go to the grocery store, and he has loved every experience.
Inside the locker room, however, the No. 1 ranking doesn’t get discussed.