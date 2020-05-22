Cherokee's JeMae Nichols follows a familiar path to the University of Sioux Falls

With the graduation of Kassidy Pingel, who is at Wayne State, and Payton Slaughter, who is at Briar Cliff, Nichols took over as the focal point of Cherokee's offense this past season, averaging a team-high 19.4 points per game. She also had 7.5 rebounds, 4.7 steals, 2.9 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

Nichols feels her game will transition well at USF.

"They like to press, they like to run and gun the same as Cherokee," Nichols said. "That would be good for me because I am used to running fast up the court and whoever gets the rebounds likes to go. I am used to running the zone and not having to give it to a point guard every time. I think they do a good job of showing the same style as Cherokee."

Now Nichols won't have to worry about the recruiting process going into her senior season, either. The decision lifted some weight off her shoulders.

"Last year I was really trying to focus on the recruiting process like anyone. I am not the type of person to focus on how I look during the game like scoring or rebounding or passing wise," Nichols said. "Last year I felt that stress of was I looking good for college recruiters. Not everyone comes to Cherokee, Iowa. That was a huge stress for me and now I feel I don't have to do it and I feel I can have fun with basketball."