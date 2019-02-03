SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- It was only five days earlier when Central Lyon/George-Little Rock suffered a lopsided dual loss to Bishop Heelan.
The Lions had a better showing against the Crusaders a few days later at the Class 2A Sectional 13 tournament at Sioux Center High School.
After the first round, the Lions actually had a lead against the Crusaders, who were the favorites coming into the sectional tournament. Heelan took the lead in the next round but the Crusaders had trouble shaking the Lions.
Heelan did end up getting enough separation from CL/GLR, winning the sectional title with 253 points but the Lions were right there with the Crusaders, scoring 235.5 points for second place.
It was the right way to open the postseason for the Lions as they showed improvement compared to a few days beforehand.
“Overall I felt pretty good about our performance today. I think we are definitely wrestling well at this time of year. We definitely have some things to work on going into next week for the guys that go through but I am proud of the guys,” CL/GLR coach Curtis Eben said. “Everybody competed and that’s all you can ask for. I am sad for some of the seniors who didn’t make it out. They put in a lot of hard work into our program.”
The Lions had four sectional champs and the first one was Dax De Groot at 126 pounds. He lost to Heelan’s Mitchel Olson last Monday. On Saturday, Olson seemed to control the match until De Groot got two crucial points late in the second period and that got him back into it. De Groot tied the match at 7-7 and got three back points late to claim a 10-7 win and the sectional title.
“Dax avenged a loss from Monday and beat a bruiser kid from Sheldon. Two quality, good kids and he got the W and moved on,” Eben said. “I am proud of him and the progression he made.”
Kalen Meyer (152), Kolton Bus (195) and Jarrett Meyer (220) were the other three sectional champions for the Lions.
Bus, a senior, was struggling with Sioux Center’s Chayce Hooyer in the title match but in the second period, he got a reversal and turned it into a pin. Bus, ranked No. 6 by the Predicament, is looking for his first trip to state and he said the support he receives for the CL/GLR fans helps.
“Ever since freshman year, I’ve always been the runner-up at sectionals and never got past districts so that’s the ultimate goal, get past districts and place at state,” Bus said. “This is a great start now. Next step is districts. I want to make it to state so bad, it would be a dream come true. I dedicated myself to sports and working my tail off. Our fans, they come to everything and are the biggest group at every tournament.”
Jarrett Meyer is in the same boat as Bus. He’s looking for his first trip to state. The senior 220-pounder didn’t spend much time on the mat on Saturday with two first-period pins to win the sectional title.
“Next week will be harder than this week but just get past today. It’s been a pretty good season, I have some losses I shouldn’t have but keep working,” said Meyer, who is ranked No. 9 at 220. “I really want to make it to state this year. Without my coaches, I wouldn’t be here.”
Kalen Meyer, Jarrett’s younger brother, also claimed the 152-pound title with a first-period pin.
“This year I feel strong going into every match this year. I feel more comfortable with myself,” said Kalen Meyer, who is a sophomore. “If I wrestle smart, I can make it to state.”
Bryce Vande Weerd almost pulled off the same feat as De Groot but Heelan’s Frank Vondrak just held off Vande Weerd in the third period for a 4-3 decision. Vande Weerd still advanced to districts with a second-place finish.
“He made progress and it’s small steps. Hopefully next week we can get him because we are making progress,” Eben said.
It was going to be a tough task for Jarrett Fastert to make it through the 285-pound bracket. He pushed Heelan’s Kobe Clayborne to the brink before Clayborne, ranked No. 2, got the pin in the third period.
If Fastert was going to advance, he had to upset No. 7 Chris Van Der Brink of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley. With the match tied at 2-2, Fastert got an escape in the final minute and held on for a 3-2 decision to advance to state.
“He was a four-seed and it was going to be a tough day for him. We felt good about it, amazing as that sounds,” Eben said. “We knew we had an uphill battle with Clayborne and gave him everything he had. It’s tough to lose and then wrestle back but it was a good path to get to where we needed to be.”
Jacob Pytleski (106) and Cody Kramer (120) also advanced to the sectional for the Lions with runner-up finishes.
Freshman Rozeboom stuns Hua
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Jaxson Rozeboom wasn’t supposed to be the aggressor against MOC-Floyd Valley’s Johnny Hua, a junior with a good amount of experience in this situation and only four losses on the season.
It didn’t take long for Rozeboom to have Hua on his heels. The freshman pushed the pace, especially in the second and third periods and stayed right with Hua.
Rozeboom wasn’t shy about taking shots in the match and landed another one late in the third period that proved to be the winner as the Nighthawk freshman won the 113-pound sectional title on Saturday.
“Just keep attacking and shooting as much as I kid. I don’t think he was ready for that. Once he stopped fake shooting and that’s when I knew he was getting worn out. I was just waiting for the correct time and I took it,” Rozeboom said. “This feels very good. I had the confidence. The last few weeks I have improved more. After Christmas break, I started working harder in practice.”
Sioux Center’s Cardenas wins 145 title
Sioux Center senior Roberto Cardenas spent a total of 2:02 on the mat on Saturday. He won the title with a pin in 45 seconds.
The two wins on Saturday improved Cardenas record to 19-4 and he’s looking to make it back to state and feels he’s rounding into form after dealing with an injury earlier in the season.
“Just stayed focused and patient with my moves because I didn’t want to make any mistakes. These last few tournaments, I’ve been very satisfied with how I’ve done,” Cardenas said. “I’ve just was determined to get first at every tournament and beat kids that everyone thought were good. This is all I’ve been wanting all season. Just been working my butt off to get to this moment.”
Also advancing
Here are the wrestlers who advanced to the district tournament in Orange City on Saturday, not including wrestlers from Heelan or CL/GLR or mentioned above.
Sheldon/South O’Brien’s Cason Johannes (120), Eli Broesder (126), Danny Pimentel (132), Dakota Johannes (152) and Luke Jenness (182).
Sioux Center’s Avery Sandbulte (138), Chayce Hooyer (195) and Ethan Hooyer (220).
MOC-Floyd Valley’s Noah Fleming (160)