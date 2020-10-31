 Skip to main content
CLASS 1A CROSS COUNTRY: Siouxland Christian boys end up in 15th place
CLASS 1A CROSS COUNTRY: Siouxland Christian boys end up in 15th place

State XC 1A

Siouxland Christian's Eric Brannon competes Saturday at the Iowa Cross Country State Championships at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

 Chris Zoeller, Globe Gazette

The Siouxland Christian High School football team completed its first trip to the Class 1A state cross country meet as a team on Saturday in 15th place. 

The Eagles scored 298 and lost in a tiebreaker with Waterloo Columbus to grab the 15th-place spot out of 16 teams in the Class 1A field. 

Eric Brannon ended his cross country tenure at Siouxland Christian with a 46th-place finish, and he crossed the finish line at 17 minutes, 59.90 seconds. 

Following Brannon was his brother, Sam Brannon, who placed 56th at 18:08.40. 

Alex Wilford was the Eagles’ No. 3 runner, as the sophomore was 73rd with a time of 18:27.80. Jackson Harsma was 132nd (20:14.5) and AJ Goetsch rounded out the scoring with a 140th-place finish and a time of 20:34.60. 

In other Class 1A boys action, Lawton-Bronson sent a pair of runners. Aziah Ashley finished in 71st place in 18:26. Theo Moseman was 103rd (19:08.10). 

Alta-Aurelia’s Trey Englemann finished right behind Ashley at 18:27. 

Bellevue’s Brady Griebel was the individual state champion, as he won in 15:52. Madrid won the team component with 58 points. 

There were two area runners who ran in the Class 1A girls race. Lawton-Bronson’s Jolee Mesz was 36th, with a time of 21:20. 

South O’Brien’s Abby Boardman ended up 56th in 21:45. 

Lansing-New Albin Kee junior Haley Meyer won the state championship, as she crossed the finish line in 19:11. 

 

