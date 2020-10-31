CLASS 1A CROSS COUNTRY: Siouxland Christian boys end up in 15th place

The Siouxland Christian High School football team completed its first trip to the Class 1A state cross country meet as a team on Saturday in 15th place.

The Eagles scored 298 and lost in a tiebreaker with Waterloo Columbus to grab the 15th-place spot out of 16 teams in the Class 1A field.

Eric Brannon ended his cross country tenure at Siouxland Christian with a 46th-place finish, and he crossed the finish line at 17 minutes, 59.90 seconds.

Following Brannon was his brother, Sam Brannon, who placed 56th at 18:08.40.

Alex Wilford was the Eagles’ No. 3 runner, as the sophomore was 73rd with a time of 18:27.80. Jackson Harsma was 132nd (20:14.5) and AJ Goetsch rounded out the scoring with a 140th-place finish and a time of 20:34.60.

In other Class 1A boys action, Lawton-Bronson sent a pair of runners. Aziah Ashley finished in 71st place in 18:26. Theo Moseman was 103rd (19:08.10).

Alta-Aurelia’s Trey Englemann finished right behind Ashley at 18:27.