CLASS 1A PREVIEW: Kingsley-Pierson, Newell-Fonda meet in state quarterfinals

Kingsley-Pierson’s seniors — seven of them, in total — were eighth-graders when the Panthers last made it back to the tournament. That year, the Panthers defeated Bellevue Marquette in the quarterfinals, but lost to eventual champion Springville in the semifinals.

The current Panthers were talking about that with Goodwin earlier last week, reminiscing on what that experience was like from the stands.

“The juniors and sophomores, they were all there,” Goodwin said. “They are so grateful they get to experience that. Going to state doesn’t come easy. We talked about how special this is, and get another family member there and be role models for younger girls.”

Two of the top three scorers in the Panthers’ lineup are seniors. Brooklyn Beery leads K-P with 14.4 points per game while Delaney Iseminger is third (12.0). McKenzie Goodwin, a Panthers junior, has averaged 13.1 ppg and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Mustangs coach Dick Jungers, meanwhile, believes that his team are a little bit better in the passing aspect of the game.

The players are a year more experienced, and that has allowed them to see plays unfold a little more, giving them more chances for assists, and of course, to score.