CLASS 1A PREVIEW: Kingsley-Pierson, Newell-Fonda meet in state quarterfinals

Nicole Goodwin’s message going into Wednesday’s Class 1A state basketball quarterfinal game has been a simple one: Turn that nervous energy into something positive.
That’s what the Panthers will try to do in their state quarterfinal game against No. 2-seeded Newell-Fonda.
The Panthers and Mustangs are the third quarterfinal to be played at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. tip-off.
Throughout the season, when the Panthers have played nervous, they're not as efficient. Sure, it’s understandable to be nervous for games, but the Panthers have done well dealing with those nerves throughout the season.
The Panthers have one loss on the season, and that came against OABCIG in the Western Valley Conference championship. Even though some teams have thrown some challenges, the Panthers, for the most part, have worked through those nerves.
“We need to control that adrenaline and control our nerves,” said the Panthers coach in a phone interview Monday. “Newell-Fonda has been there a little bit more frequently. For us, just soaking all that experience in, and just staying relaxed, enjoying every moment. During the whole season, we’ve just been grateful for every chance we’ve had to have a ball in our hands.”
The Mustangs are making their fourth straight appearance to state, while the Panthers are back at state for the first time since the 2017 edition.
Kingsley-Pierson’s seniors — seven of them, in total — were eighth-graders when the Panthers last made it back to the tournament. That year, the Panthers defeated Bellevue Marquette in the quarterfinals, but lost to eventual champion Springville in the semifinals.
The current Panthers were talking about that with Goodwin earlier last week, reminiscing on what that experience was like from the stands.
“The juniors and sophomores, they were all there,” Goodwin said. “They are so grateful they get to experience that. Going to state doesn’t come easy. We talked about how special this is, and get another family member there and be role models for younger girls.”
Two of the top three scorers in the Panthers’ lineup are seniors. Brooklyn Beery leads K-P with 14.4 points per game while Delaney Iseminger is third (12.0). McKenzie Goodwin, a Panthers junior, has averaged 13.1 ppg and 6.8 rebounds per game.
Mustangs coach Dick Jungers, meanwhile, believes that his team are a little bit better in the passing aspect of the game.
The players are a year more experienced, and that has allowed them to see plays unfold a little more, giving them more chances for assists, and of course, to score.
“It’s another year of wisdom, and they know what to expect,” Jungers said. “They just read things so much better. What I truly notice is that they really don’t care who scores. They just want to be the best team each night. They’re going to find the open shooter and the mismatches.”
The Mustangs have four scorers who have averaged in double figures throughout the season, and three of the four are seniors.
Bailey Sievers leads Newell-Fonda with 13.6 ppg, and her sister, Macy Sievers is right behind her at 12.9 ppg.
Ella Larsen is third on the team (12.2 ppg) and Maggie Walker is fourth (12.1).
Macy Sievers is the only underclassman among that quartet.
“The biggest thing is between the ears,” Jungers said. “They understand what it takes for us to be successful. I think each of them are a year wiser. It shows how they read the floor. Our turnover numbers are down from last year. I think the biggest show is we make less mistakes on offense.”
The Mustangs grew some wisdom in their lone loss this season, a 21-point loss to No. 1 Algona Bishop Garrigan on Dec. 10 in Algona.
Jungers was still figuring in some players in the mix, and they were trying to find their rhythm.
Jungers believes both teams look different now than back in December.
“You don’t judge the entire season on one night,” Jungers said. “It’s about the growth process.”
MMCRU also in the mix
The MMCRU Royals will play in the second quarterfinal on Wednesday, a 4 p.m. meeting against Exira-EHK.
MMCRU holds the No. 5 seed with two losses, and it beat Westwood in the regional finals at West High School last week to get to state.
“We were super determined to take each game one day at a time,” MMCRU coach Gillian Letsche said. “For the most part, they have to be mentally and physically ready.”
Emily Dreckman is the Royals’ leading scorer with 15.3 ppg and she has made nearly 50 percent of her shots this season.
Ellie Hilbrands (12.2) and Taylor Harpenau (11.9) — both juniors — two of the other three who have averaged double-digit scoring. Senior Jaylen Bork (11.3) is the fourth.