CLASS 2A CROSS COUNTRY: Western Christian, Cherokee lead local packs

Western Christian High School junior Tage Hulstein capped off a strong season Saturday at the Class 2A boys state cross country meet in Fort Dodge with a sixth-place finish.

Hulstein crossed the finish line in 17 minutes flat, making it the second year in a row that Hulstein placed sixth at the state meet.

The Wolfpack also finished in fourth place in Class 2A with 105 points.

Hulstein got out with the front group right away. He stuck with that group throughout the 5,000-meter race, and tried to make a push into the top-5 at the end, but Des Moines Christian’s Aaron Fynaardt held Hulstein off.

Hulstein had a big gap behind him, as the next finisher -- Davis County senior Kenny Cronin -- finished 7 seconds behind Hulstein.

“He held his own at the finish, which as a coach, that’s what you want to see,” Wolfpack coach Dalton Lems said. “You move up into that group, you have to be able to contain yourself to not overdo it but still stick with them.”

Hulstein had the goal of getting into the top-10, and wanted his team to get a top-3 spot, but he was OK with how the Wolfpack did on Saturday.