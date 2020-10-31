CLASS 2A CROSS COUNTRY: Western Christian, Cherokee lead local packs

Western Christian High School junior Tage Hulstein capped off a strong season Saturday at the Class 2A boys state cross country meet in Fort Dodge with a sixth-place finish.
Hulstein crossed the finish line in 17 minutes flat, making it the second year in a row that Hulstein placed sixth at the state meet.
The Wolfpack also finished in fourth place in Class 2A with 105 points.
Hulstein got out with the front group right away. He stuck with that group throughout the 5,000-meter race, and tried to make a push into the top-5 at the end, but Des Moines Christian’s Aaron Fynaardt held Hulstein off.
Hulstein had a big gap behind him, as the next finisher -- Davis County senior Kenny Cronin -- finished 7 seconds behind Hulstein.
“He held his own at the finish, which as a coach, that’s what you want to see,” Wolfpack coach Dalton Lems said. “You move up into that group, you have to be able to contain yourself to not overdo it but still stick with them.”
Hulstein had the goal of getting into the top-10, and wanted his team to get a top-3 spot, but he was OK with how the Wolfpack did on Saturday.
“There’s always room for improvement, and he’s well aware of that,” Lems said. “I think he came on stronger this year. He’s got a really good feel of how things work. He’s been consistent with running in the top-3 at every meet.”
The Wolfpack’s No. 2 runner was freshman Noah DeWeerd, who finished in 30th place with a time of 17:57.40. DeWeerd is one of three freshmen on the team.
Wolfpack sophomore Kalen Hartbecke finished in 40th (18:11.70).
The other two freshmen -- Uchan Harberts and Caleb Douma -- were the last two scorers for the Wolfpack on Saturday, and the two finished back-to-back.
Harberts turned in a 43rd-place time of 18:12.50, and Douma finished a half-second behind his classmate.
“Good teams feed off of their good leader, and that’s what we got going,” Lems said.
The two other teams that competed Saturday in the field included Unity Christian and George- Little Rock/Central Lyon.
The Knights were 11th with 289 points, and were led by sophomore Jonathan Breems with a 45th-place time of 18:13.80.
The Mustangs were 13th with 305 points, and Daniel Schreiver led G-LR/CL with a 32nd place finish at 17:58.20.
West Sioux’s Deven Henry earned an all-state spot on Saturday. The Falcons senior closed out his cross country career with a 13th-place time of 17:22.
He made the top-15 cut by 3 seconds.
Sheldon’s Brendan Cain, ranked second by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches, finished 18th with a time of 17:35.60. Jager Roozeboom was 57th (18:23.10).
Girls race
The Cherokee High School girls cross country team received its highest finish Saturday at the state cross country meet, as the Braves finished seventh with 215 points.
Cherokee’s top runner was Kyrstin Agnitsch, who ended up in 12th place with a time of 20 minutes, 3.20 seconds.
Agnitsch was ranked seventh by the IATC heading into the race, and knew she could stick with the runners from state champion Mid-Prairie and other eastern Iowa runners.
Agnitsch fought through a cold wind and thought she ran well.
“I went out fast at the start and tried to keep that pace,” Agnitsch said. “I used the down hill and kicked it a little faster than I normally do.”
Cherokee was without Riley Lubeck, who was not able to run because of being quarantined at home.
Braves coach Matt Hoskinson was pleased with his team’s performance, and how the team rallied around being down one of their main cast members.
“We ran a really good race,” Hoskinson said. “It just shows how deep we are in our program. For another girl to step up and hold serve where we were, it’s a great feeling.”
Natalie Harman had to step in for Lubeck’s shoes. According to Hoskinson, Harman is usually Cherokee’s No. 6 or 7 runner, but in Saturday’s state meet, her score counted.
Harman was the Braves’ No. 5 runner, as she finished 118th (24:01.60) to score 89 points.
The Braves got to state by winning the Orange City-hosted state qualifying meet, and they beat Sibley-Ocheyedan and Unity Christian in the team standings last week.
The same rang true on Saturday.
Sibley-Ocheyedan was eighth with 230 points, and the Knights were 10th with 234 points.
Madison Brouwer led the Generals in 19th place at 20:37.
Amaya Van Essen led Unity, as she turned in a 22nd-place time at 20:57.
The Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson co-op had a pair of ladies running in the meet. Erika Kuntz finished in 23rd with a time of 21 minutes flat. Sarahy Hamman was 65th (21:56).
Okoboji had three runners competing in the meet, led Lexi Duffy’s 79th-place performance at 22:10.60. Adison Frerichs was 86th (22:18.10) and Lauren Duffy was 92nd (22:29.60).
