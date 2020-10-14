Class 2A No. 1 Western Christian sweeps 3A No. 14 Cherokee

HULL, Iowa -- A week before postseason play begins, the Lakes Conference title still had to be decided between two teams that are both ranked.
On Tuesday, Class 2A No. 1 Western Christian, the 17-time state champions, hosted Class 3A No. 14-Cherokee in a match featuring two teams playing their best volleyball at the right time.
Western Christian came in on an eight-match winning and six of those came on Saturday at the Wolfpack's own tournament as they swept 2A No. 4 Boyden-Hull in the title match.
Cherokee was on a six-match winning streak on its own but despite another tough test, Western Christian got a 25-14, 25-17, 25-23 sweep to win the Lakes Conference title.
It wasn't as clean as Western Christian coach Tammi Veerbeek would've liked, though, especially after a dominating weekend.
Western Christian only hit .155 and had 23 kills. Coming into the match, the Wolfpack were averaging 11 kills per set.
"Cherokee played well and once they got momentum, they started swinging and I thought their gameplan would be to serve us tough," said Veerbeek, who is closing in on her 1,000th career victory. "They got us out of system and it shows on the stats. Despite that, we still found a way to win, 3-0. So you take the good with the bad. Even though we struggled with our ball control, we found a way to win the match.
"We are going to have to make strides as we go on here as the season is ending. Played well Saturday but a little off tonight but we still got the win. Lakes Conference champions, senior night, there was a lot going on, but we have to clean it up."
While there are some things to clean up, Veerbeek likes where her team is at with a week before the postseason starts, even if there are things to tweak.
After having to replace a number of seniors for last year's team, the Wolfpack are still 26-8 during one of the toughest schedules in the state.
"I felt before tonight, we played great on Saturday and are heading in the right direction and we really hit the ball well. We wore people down at the net," Veerbeek said. "But as you can see, if we don't pass well, we aren't as dominant and that made this game tighter than it should've been. I feel like we are heading in the right direction."
Cherokee might not have gotten the win but the Braves proved they can hang with one of the toughest opponents in the state, which is key after a 17-17 2019 campaign.
The Braves, who are 15-6, have won at least 20 matches in five of the past seven seasons.
"I am excited to see the girls rise to that occasion. We talk about that quite a bit, being mentally tough," Cherokee coach Grace Anderson said. "I thought our mental toughness lacked a little bit in the first two sets but I think during the third set, that's the team that I want. I told them that. That team in the third set, I want to show up for the rest of the season.
"I love this team. It's a great team and they are mentally ready for it and they just have to believe in themselves because we believe in them."
Western Christian went on a 9-1 run to start the first set when Anderson called a timeout. It didn't get any better as the Wolfpack went up 14-3 when Anderson called another timeout.
The Wolfpack's lead grew to 17-4 when the Braves snapped out of it with a 3-0 run. The Braves added a 4-0 run but the Wolfpack won the first set 25-14.
"The slow start was, we have a lot of film on Western and they came out serving a lot more aggressive than what we've seen them," Anderson said. "I praise Tammi, she's a great coach and has a great team. I think we came in a little lazy but the girls capitalized and I told them they can play with anybody in this conference and district. I told them it is theirs if they want to take it and they stepped up to the challenge."
The second set was tighter with the Braves going up 5-2. The lead was short-lived as a 7-2 run gave the Wolfpack the advantage.
Cherokee stayed with Western Christian and were down 20-17 but the Wolfpack pulled away late with a 5-0 run for the 25-17 victory.
Cherokee got off to another good start in the third set and were up 13-6.
The Wolfpack started to chip away and got some key blocks from Emma Westphal, who finished with four blocks. With Cherokee up 18-14, Western Christian went on a 6-0 run to take the lead.
Western Christian finished with 17 total blocks in the match - four from Westphal and Sienna Moss, five from Ellie Dokter and three from Jaylin VanDyken.
"Emma had some big blocks. We've been really challenging her, all of our blockers, but really Emma to be a difference-maker with blocking," Veerbeek said. "She really rose up and has been that for us lately."
The Braves hung with the Wolfpack, but Western Christian finished the match with a kill from Abby Verburg for the 25-23 sweep.
Stella Winterfeld led Western Christian with nine kills and Madison Vis had 15 digs. VanDyken had 16 assists and 10 digs and Verburg had six kills.
Camille Zwiefel had 25 assists and three aces and JeMae Nichols and Grace Anderson each had seven kills as Nichols also had three blocks.
"Camille is one in a million. She can see the block and set the right people at the right time," Anderson said. "We did a good job of serving aggressive, our girls are very good servers. Our passing was a little low tonight but I think it will get better. I am super excited to see where we go from here."
