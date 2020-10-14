Class 2A No. 1 Western Christian sweeps 3A No. 14 Cherokee

"We are going to have to make strides as we go on here as the season is ending. Played well Saturday but a little off tonight but we still got the win. Lakes Conference champions, senior night, there was a lot going on, but we have to clean it up."

While there are some things to clean up, Veerbeek likes where her team is at with a week before the postseason starts, even if there are things to tweak.

After having to replace a number of seniors for last year's team, the Wolfpack are still 26-8 during one of the toughest schedules in the state.

"I felt before tonight, we played great on Saturday and are heading in the right direction and we really hit the ball well. We wore people down at the net," Veerbeek said. "But as you can see, if we don't pass well, we aren't as dominant and that made this game tighter than it should've been. I feel like we are heading in the right direction."

Cherokee might not have gotten the win but the Braves proved they can hang with one of the toughest opponents in the state, which is key after a 17-17 2019 campaign.

The Braves, who are 15-6, have won at least 20 matches in five of the past seven seasons.