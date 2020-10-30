CLASS 3A CROSS COUNTRY: Heelan girls place fourth led by Brooklyn Stanley

When the cross country season began, Bishop Heelan High School coach Todd Roerig wasn’t sure what kind of team the Crusaders were going to have on the girls side.
He had two seniors, sure, but he had three new freshmen coming in and most of the runners didn’t have experience running in big meets.
Roerig and the Crusaders learned on Friday that the Crusaders are resilient.
Heelan placed fourth as a team at Kennedy Park in the Class 3A meet, as the Crusaders scored 151 points.
“We got great senior leadership, and that allowed us to take some younger runners and make them into the runners they are today,” Roerig said.
The Crusaders trailed champion Ballard (66), Dallas Center-Grimes (88) and Dubuque Wahlert with 89 points.
Brooklyn Stanley led the Crusaders with a 15th-place finish, and crossed the finish line with a time of 19 minutes, 44.20 seconds. She scored a team-best 10 points.
When Roerig was following around the girls on the course at certain checkpoints, he noticed that Stanley wasn’t even in the top-40 around the halfway mark.
Stanley, however, made her move with a mile to go.
“She ran very strong today,” Roerig said. “I think it’s huge. We had a freshman on the podium and that makes it special. That also plays into the senior leadership.
Grace Mahaney and Maddie Demke finished in back-to-back spots, in 34th and 35th. Mahaney, running in her last cross country meet in a Heelan uniform, finished in 20:12.
Demke, a freshman, finished in 20:14.
Crusaders sophomore Jada Newberg was 65th in 20:48, and freshman Scarlett Walsh rounded out the top-5 scoring with a 77th-place time of 20:59.
Mia Conley was 93rd with a time of 21:27, and the seventh runner for Heelan was Emma Hutchinson. Hutchinson was 126th with a time of 22:59.90.
The Crusaders placed fifth last season, and that was with current Iowa freshman Amber Aesoph.
Roerig started to believe that the Crusaders could equal or better that as the season went along. The Crusaders entered Friday being ranked fifth in 3A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
Heelan won the Class 3A state-qualifying meet in Spencer last week.
“I think as the year went on, our expectations changed,” Roerig said. “After we won regionals, this team knew what it had to get into the top-5. I was not surprised at the result. We exceeded expectations this year, by far. This is just icing on the top. We’ve been there the last few years, and we’ve been on the verge.”
The other Siouxland girls team that competed Friday was Spencer, and the Tigers placed 15th with 369 points.
Sophomore Emma Morey led the Tigers with an 82nd-place finish, and her time was 21:01.70.
There were two individuals -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Sophia Karras and MOC-Floyd Valley’s Emily Haverdink -- who also competed.
Haverdink finished right behind Stanley in 16th place, just missing the cut of getting a medal and a spot on the podium.
Stanley passed Haverdink with about 20 yards left in the race.
But, Haverdink wasn’t upset about it. According to coach Doug De Zeeuw, Haverdink put a smile on her face and said there’s always next year.
“She ran a good race and didn’t go out way too hard,” De Zeeuw said. “She ran splits that we expected. She knew she ran well.”
Karras finished in 60th place with a time of 20:43.
The SB-L sophomore ran a good race, too, but her legs gave out on her with 200 meters to go. According to coach Monte Larsen, Karras needed nearly a minute to finish her race.
“I don’t know how she finished,” Larsen said. To her credit, she had the guts to get to the finish line. It gives her great motivation over the summer.”
Ballard took the team and individual titles. Shewaye Johnson won in 17:55.
Boys race
SB-L’s Carlos Rodriguez had a goal of getting into the top-30 going into Friday. He met that goal by five spots.
Rodriguez ended up in 25th place with a time of 17:01.70. His other goal was to break the 17-minute mark, but came up just short.
Still, Larsen was excited about the outcome.
“It’s 15 or so better places than last year,” Larsen said. “Having that year of experience was huge. We had him get out a little bit faster, and his kick was good.”
Isaac Bryan placed 107th as a senior, his time was 18:04.40. He was battling a sinus infection throughout the week.
Le Mars and MOC-Floyd Valley were the two area teams that ran, and the Bulldogs placed 10th (223) while the Dutchmen placed 13th (261).
Bulldogs seniors Jason Sudtelgte and Kaden Wingert were the top-2 runners. Sudtelgte was 43rd (17:19) and Wingert was 47th (17:20).
Sam May led the Dutchmen with a 21st-place time of 16:53.80.
