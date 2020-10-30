CLASS 3A CROSS COUNTRY: Heelan girls place fourth led by Brooklyn Stanley

Grace Mahaney and Maddie Demke finished in back-to-back spots, in 34th and 35th. Mahaney, running in her last cross country meet in a Heelan uniform, finished in 20:12.

Demke, a freshman, finished in 20:14.

Crusaders sophomore Jada Newberg was 65th in 20:48, and freshman Scarlett Walsh rounded out the top-5 scoring with a 77th-place time of 20:59.

Mia Conley was 93rd with a time of 21:27, and the seventh runner for Heelan was Emma Hutchinson. Hutchinson was 126th with a time of 22:59.90.

The Crusaders placed fifth last season, and that was with current Iowa freshman Amber Aesoph.

Roerig started to believe that the Crusaders could equal or better that as the season went along. The Crusaders entered Friday being ranked fifth in 3A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.

Heelan won the Class 3A state-qualifying meet in Spencer last week.

“I think as the year went on, our expectations changed,” Roerig said. “After we won regionals, this team knew what it had to get into the top-5. I was not surprised at the result. We exceeded expectations this year, by far. This is just icing on the top. We’ve been there the last few years, and we’ve been on the verge.”