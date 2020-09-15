Class 3A No. 4 Unity Christian uses crucial first set to sweep 1A No. 8 Gehlen Catholic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The first set is always crucial. Every team wants that 1-0 lead because of the obvious early edge.

Tuesday’s first set between Unity Christian and Gehlen Catholic was match-defying for both teams.

Unity started with the early lead and led until late in the first set, when Gehlen almost completed its comeback, getting to set point.

But the Jays couldn’t finish off the set, not once but twice. The Knights, who got a key performance from sophomore Tyra Schuiteman late in the first set, put together a comeback of their own and forced extra points.

The Knights took all of the air out of the Jays, staving off set point twice to claim a 30-28 first set win.

The Class 3A No. 4-ranked Knights (6-2) rode the wave from that first set the rest of the way for the 30-28, 25-18, 25-17.

“That’s huge both ways. That’s huge for us and it’s a letdown for the team that doesn’t get the win there,” Unity coach Patty Timmermans said. “We stressed at the timeout between (the first and second set) that we had to jump on them right away, not let them build momentum.