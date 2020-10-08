Class 5A No. 15 Sioux City East sweeps Class 4A No. 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

With the win, the Black Raiders improve to 14-4 on the season.

They are coming off a 25-win 2019-20 campaign but after a great start last year, East didn’t finish strong.

Most of that team is back and May said her players are determined to make it to state this season.

“These girls have been together for a long time. I have seven seniors and eight juniors,” May said. “The experience and comradery are amazing. I don’t see anybody sticking with us now that we got that little pat on the back. The girls love it but we also told them we still have to put work in.

“Our goal is state, it’s always state and this year it’s more than likely that’s where we are going to be.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was an uncharacteristic night for SB-L as the defending champs weren’t consistent at two aspects that have carried the Warriors the last few seasons - a strong first pass and quality serving.

The Warriors had 11 service errors in three sets. The inconsistent first pass led to a shaky offense as SB-L struggled with attack errors and even had four net violations on the night.