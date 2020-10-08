Class 5A No. 15 Sioux City East sweeps Class 4A No. 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SIOUX CITY — For the last couple of seasons, the talent has been there for the East High School volleyball team.
But talent alone doesn’t win matches and the Black Raiders have struggled to come through in big moments the past couple of seasons.
Thursday, the same day the Black Raiders entered the IGHSAU rankings in Class 5A at No. 15, was a chance for East to prove it has leapt over the mental hurdles against quality teams.
The Black Raiders hosted Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which were ranked No. 2 in 4A and are the defending state champions.
It was SB-L that was shaky throughout the match, though, and East took advantage with crisp play, never letting any errors or Warrior runs shake their composure, which led to a 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 Black Raider sweep at East High.
“We just told them that was the mental hurdle they had to get over this year, beating those tough teams and just staying with our game and not panicking,” East coach Tunisia May said. “That’s what they did. I’m very proud of them.”
It’s the first win for East over SB-L since Oct. 17, 2016, and the Warriors had won 12 of the last 15 matches over the Black Raiders until Thursday.
East also handed SB-L its first Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference loss since the 2016-17 season.
With the win, the Black Raiders improve to 14-4 on the season.
They are coming off a 25-win 2019-20 campaign but after a great start last year, East didn’t finish strong.
Most of that team is back and May said her players are determined to make it to state this season.
“These girls have been together for a long time. I have seven seniors and eight juniors,” May said. “The experience and comradery are amazing. I don’t see anybody sticking with us now that we got that little pat on the back. The girls love it but we also told them we still have to put work in.
“Our goal is state, it’s always state and this year it’s more than likely that’s where we are going to be.”
It was an uncharacteristic night for SB-L as the defending champs weren’t consistent at two aspects that have carried the Warriors the last few seasons - a strong first pass and quality serving.
The Warriors had 11 service errors in three sets. The inconsistent first pass led to a shaky offense as SB-L struggled with attack errors and even had four net violations on the night.
“We didn’t serve and pass as well as we usually do. Credit to East, they played hard, they hustled, they wanted it, they showed up,” SB-L coach Renee Winkel said. “That’s a huge factor. In order for us to be successful, a lot of little things have to go right and we didn’t execute on the little things tonight.”
SB-L falls to 15-3 on the season and the Warriors were coming off a win over Western Christian, their second win over the 2A top-ranked Wolfpack this season.
The Warriors have little time to dwell on Thursday’s loss since SB-L is at the Western Christian tournament on Saturday and still has to play Ankeny Centennial this season.
“It’s October, it’s go time, this is where the rubber meets the road and this is when things get real,” Winkel said. “You have to show up every single game. We are the defending state champs, ranked high in 4A, everyone wants to beat us.
“We get everyone’s A-game and we just need to make sure we can stay disciplined and bring our game every single night, too.”
East had a 14-12 lead in the first set when a service error and two attack errors helped SB-L during a 4-0 run for a 16-14 lead.
The Black Raiders bounced back, though. Lineya Wells, who had a team-high 12 kills, put down a kill and that sparked a 4-0 run for East to regain the lead.
“We’ve been consistently talking to them that we all make mistakes. There’s no one out there that is 100 percent perfect but we can’t dwell on it, we can’t live there,” May said. “Own the mistake, move on. It’s been tough this year but they are really starting to pick up on it.”
The Warriors got within one but after a service error, Kyley Vondrak went to the service line for East and had four aces during a 7-0 run to close out the first set 25-17.
The Warriors had a 15-14 lead when junior Taylor Drent, who is fourth on the Black Raiders in kills but hitting .312, took over. The middle hitter had three straight kills to start an 11-5 for East. Drent had four kills, two blocks and two aces during the run as the Black Raiders went up 2-0 with the 25-20 victory.
Drent finished with five kills, six blocks and two aces in the match.
“She’s finding her own and she’s really understanding that block. I’m telling you, she’s going to be amazing next year, too,” May said. “We have a lot of fire power but we picking and choosing when to do things because we can’t always rely on one person all of the time. It’s been working because everyone is getting more touches, more looks, the more they do, the better off they are.”
SB-L had a 21-20 lead in the third set but Riley Donahue got a kill and an attack error made it 22-21. The Warriors tied it but East won three of the next four points for the 25-23 victory.
Chloe Kramer had 23 assists and 10 digs for East and Alex Radcliffe had 12 digs.
