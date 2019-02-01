Postseason wrestling starts on Saturday as Class 1A and 2A programs participate in sectional tournaments. Sectional tournament start at noon and the first and second place winners in each weight class from the tournaments advance to the district tournaments.
In Class 2A, OA-BCIG will host a the sectional eight tournament in Ida Grove. Sergeant Bluff-Luton headlines the group. The Warriors are ranked No. 5 in Class 2A by the Predicament in the tournament rankings.
OA-BCIG and SB-L are joined by Atlantic, Greene County, Harlan and Kuemper Catholic.
There are two weight classes featuring two ranked wrestlers with area wrestlers involved.
At 113 pounds, SB-L's Braden Graff is ranked No. 4 and Kuemper Catholic's Benjamin Schmitz is ranked No. 3.
At 138 pounds, SB-L's Isaac Bryan is ranked No. 9 and Atlantic's Chase McLaren is ranked No. 5.
Sioux Center is hosting the 2A sectional 13 tournament. Bishop Heelan, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, MOC-Floyd Valley and Sheldon-South O'Brien round out the tournament.
At 285 pounds, Heelan's Kobe Clayborne is ranked No. 2 and B-H/RV's Chris VanDerBrink is ranked No. 7.
Spencer is hosting the 2A sectional 14 tournament. Cherokee, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Okoboji, Ridge View and Spirit Lake Park round out the tournament. Spirit Lake Park is ranked No. 7.
GTRA will be at the Class 1A sectional seven tournament at Manson NW Webster along with Eagle Grove, Emmetsburg, North Union, St. Edmond, South Hamilton and West Bend-Mallard.
At 220 pounds, GTRA's Cade Steelman is ranked No. 10 and Eagle Grove's Joel Mendoza is ranked No. 9.
MVAO-COU is hosting the 1A sectional 11 tournament in Mapleton. Alta-Aurelia, East Sac County, Lawton-Bronson, Sioux Central, Westwood, Woodbury Central and South Central Calhoun round out the tournament. Woodbury Central is ranked No. 6 in 1A.
At 138 pounds, Woodbury Central's Nate Monahan is ranked No. 6 and MVAO-COU's Bryce Kafton is ranked No. 7.
West Lyon is hosting the 1A sectional 12 tournament in Inwood. Akron-Westfield, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Hinton, Kingsley-Pierson, Sibley-Ocheyedan, West Sioux and Western Christian round out the tournament. West Sioux is ranked No. 5 in 1A.
West Monona is at the 1A sectional 13 tournament at Missouri Valley. Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center, West Harrison and Woodbine round out the tournament.