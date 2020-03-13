CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP: Boyden-Hull wins fourth title, gets even with North Linn

“I really, really have a lot of respect for their program,” Hilmer said. “They do things the right way. They don’t trash talk you and I really respect that out of coach (Francis). I saw all three coaches in the hallway, and I told them the same thing. If they win (Friday), we’ll be happy for them that they were better than us.

“Treynor was right there with them,” Hilmer added. “It’s hard to put people somewhere. Then you still have Camanche, who’s a great team, you have Monticello, who’s a great team. This year, the seeding was tough. Everyone was campaigning for the ‘1', and with the success they had last year, I thought Boyden-Hull deserved it.”

Boyden-Hull held North Linn to eight points in the second quarter, and 11 in the third quarter. In fact, the Comets went on a 12-3 run in the third quarter that allowed the Comets to create some distance on the team that beat them last season on the same stage.

Josh Heitritter led off the run with a 3-pointer on the wing, and Heitritter later hit his second and final 3 of the night with 5 minutes, 8 seconds that gave the Comets a 33-24 lead.

Tanner Te Slaa hit a 3, Keaton Moser hit a layup as well as a free throw.

The Comets knew they had the confidence to beat the Lynx.