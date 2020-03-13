CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP: Boyden-Hull wins fourth title, gets even with North Linn

DES MOINES -- Fearlessness, determination and confidence.
Those three things helped the Boyden-Hull High School boys basketball team defeat North Linn on Friday afternoon 64-51 in the Class 2A championship game from a relatively empty Wells Fargo Arena.
It’s the fourth boys basketball championship in Boyden-Hull’s history. The last three came in 2003, 2012 and 2013.
The Comets (24-3) took the game right at the Lynx (26-1) from start to finish one year following a North Linn state championship last season.
“I’m just so happy that I finally got to fulfill my dream,” Comets senior Keyton Moser said. “I know my freshman year, we won state in football, and that was a big deal, but I wasn’t on the team then.”
Moser said that he was in the stands as an elementary school-aged kid during past Comet championships and knew that it could be realistic for him to play for -- and win -- a state championship.
“I knew growing up, we started playing when we were like in kindergarten,” Moser said. “I knew we had a good group. If we focused and played our best, I thought we could win a state title.”
Moser was one of four seniors in the starting lineup with Josh Heitritter, Andrew Frick and Spencer Te Slaa being the other three.
Boyden-Hull scored 38 points in the paint and 20 of those came in the second half. The Comets were able to attack to the rim, get past the Lynx’s press and sometimes it ended in a Lynx player committing a foul.
North Linn was charged with 19 fouls and had two players foul out - Cade Haughenbury and Austin Hilmer.
“We play in a physical league, and we like to be physical,” Comets coach Bill Francis said. “We just played hard. They pressure so much that we knew that we could get to the rim. If you let us get that far, we have long, athletic kids out there. If we get that deep, we usually finish pretty well.”
North Linn co-coach Mike Hilmer knew the Comets were going to be physical, but the Lynx just didn’t respond well to it.
“We don’t see the height across the board, like 6-foot-2, 6-3,” Hilmer said. “We see kids in the post and some in the perimeter, but not usually all at once in the Tri-Rivers Conference.”
You have free articles remaining.
At the seeding meeting before the tournament, North Linn co-coach Mike Hilmer ranked the Comets at the No. 1 spot.
He didn’t know much of anything about this year’s Boyden-Hull squad, but he knew Northwest Iowa teams had a long, rich tradition of success.
He tried to look at the overall picture and what he did know that they had five guys who came back from a 2019 runner-up team.
“I really, really have a lot of respect for their program,” Hilmer said. “They do things the right way. They don’t trash talk you and I really respect that out of coach (Francis). I saw all three coaches in the hallway, and I told them the same thing. If they win (Friday), we’ll be happy for them that they were better than us.
“Treynor was right there with them,” Hilmer added. “It’s hard to put people somewhere. Then you still have Camanche, who’s a great team, you have Monticello, who’s a great team. This year, the seeding was tough. Everyone was campaigning for the ‘1', and with the success they had last year, I thought Boyden-Hull deserved it.”
Boyden-Hull held North Linn to eight points in the second quarter, and 11 in the third quarter. In fact, the Comets went on a 12-3 run in the third quarter that allowed the Comets to create some distance on the team that beat them last season on the same stage.
Josh Heitritter led off the run with a 3-pointer on the wing, and Heitritter later hit his second and final 3 of the night with 5 minutes, 8 seconds that gave the Comets a 33-24 lead.
Tanner Te Slaa hit a 3, Keaton Moser hit a layup as well as a free throw.
The Comets knew they had the confidence to beat the Lynx.
“Our defense has been stellar at this whole tournament,” Moser said. “That helped us get to the title run and got the job done to get the title. They weren’t quite as athletic as we were and they didn’t help quite like we did. If they did help, they didn’t slide down very well on the back side.”
Frick led the Comets with 22 points. Tanner Te Slaa was one rebound shy of a double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds.
Moser recorded 13 points and six rebounds in his final high school basketball game.
The Comets had three players who got onto the all-tournament team, which consists of five players from the eight eligible teams.
Moser, Frick and Tanner Te Slaa were the three Comets. Austin Hilmer and Austin Miller were the other two, both for North Linn.
“This year, we were going to go out there and do what we had to do,” Frick said. “We were all ready for this one. We were all praying that we were going to play this one.”