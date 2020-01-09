Class 1A No. 7 Siouxland Christian boys basketball suffocates Emerson-Hubbard at CNOS Classic

SIOUX CITY -- Nelson Wilson asked for more defensive intensity out of his Siouxland Christian High School boys basketball team on Thursday.

The Eagles responded to the challenge without hesitation at the Tyson Events Center during the CNOS Foundation Classic.

Siouxland Christian, ranked seventh in this week’s Associated Press Class 1A poll, held Emerson-Hubbard scoreless in a span of 16 minutes, 6 seconds -- including all of the third quarter -- in an 85-14 win for the Eagles.

The Pirates did score 10 in the first quarter, but Cameron Pierson set the tone with two early blocks. The Eagles outscored the Pirates 29-2 and 16-0 in the third quarter.

Emerson-Hubbard broke its scoreless skid with a baseline jumper from Mason Hall with 1:23 remaining in the game.

“I think it set the tone a little bit … we’ve been giving up a lot of points, and we really needed to crack down on defense,” Pierson said. “All in all, we’re always going to have that tone, because that’s what we’ve been preaching for the last week or so. We have a few defensive-minded guys on the team.”

Wilson, safe to say, was pleased with the defensive execution.