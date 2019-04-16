SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Northwestern scored two runs in the ninth inning to get past Dordt 6-4 on Monday.
Northwestern was behind 4-3 going into the seventh when the Red Raiders tied the game and then scored the two runs in the ninth for the win.
Mason O'Donnell pitched the final three innings for Northwestern, striking out four as he got the win.
Northwestern's Sutton Derr was 4-for-4 with with two RBIs and a run and Colton Harold drove in three runs. Ben De Boer scored twice and O'Donnell was 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Drew Schutt was 2-for-5 with a double and Britton Yoder was 2-for-4.
Dordt's Lucas Nelson was 2-for-3 with a run and and RBI and Cam Pfafman was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Andrew Pullar had an RBI and Jason Holwerda hit a double.
Iowa outlasts Northern Illinois
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa baseball team pounded out 14 hits and punched out 12 batters to battle back from a 3-0 deficit to outlast Northern Illinois, 8-6, Tuesday.
Iowa improves to 21-14 with a series looming against Big Ten leader Nebraska.
Tanner Wetrich was one of four Hawkeyes to record two or more hits. Wetrich, sophomore Izaya Fullard, and junior Austin Martin drove in six of Iowa’s eight runs.
Iowa’s comeback effort started in the third inning when Iowa strung together three hits to score two runs. Northern Illinois responded with two runs in the fourth to lead 5-2 halfway through four innings.
The Hawkeyes added one run in the fourth on a Fullard sacrifice fly with the bases loaded and one run in the fifth on a Wetrich solo home run. Through six innings, Iowa trailed 5-4.
In the seventh inning, Wetrich continued his offensive tear with a triple to score junior Zeb Adreon and then tied the game at six, scoring on a wild pitch.
Iowa used four hits in the eighth inning to take an 8-6 lead into the ninth. Fullard delivered the go-ahead RBI through the right side that scored sophomore Brett McCleary.
The Hawkeye bullpen allowed only one run in the final 5 1/3 innings. Seven Iowa pitchers combined to strike out 12 batters, while issuing zero free passes.
Junior Trace Hoffman (4-1) earned the win after pitching a scoreless seventh inning and redshirt junior Grant Leonard shut the door in the ninth to earn his ninth save in as many chances. Leonard worked around two leadoff baserunners with two strikeouts to complete the save.
WSC splits with Winona State
WAYNE, Neb. -- Freshman starter Ryan Obrecht fired six shutout innings of three-hit ball to power Wayne State to a 10-0 win in the second game to split a Northern Sun Conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday at Winona State after the Warriors captured the opener 5-1.
WSC is now 28-10 and 19-6 in the NSIC with Winona State at 16-15 and 9-10 in league games.
The opener saw Winona State score four runs in the third inning to take down the Wildcats 5-1.
Trailing 4-0 entering the fifth inning, WSC scored their lone run on a C.J. Neumann's RBI single. Winona State then responded with a run in the bottom of the fifth to close the scoring.
The second game was controlled by Obrecht, who improved to 6-0. He allowed only two walks.
WSC opened the scoring in the second with an RBI double from Jake Lorenzini for a 1-0 lead.
The ‘Cats added two runs in the third, going in front 3-0. Miller had an RBI double with Colin Chick adding a run-scoring single.
Bryce Bisenius gave Wayne State a 6-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning thanks to a three-run homer.
Another three-run inning for WSC in the fifth, gave the ‘Cats a 9-0 advantage. WSC used five walks and a hit batter along with several wild pitches to produce three runs.
Back-to-back doubles by Logelin and Peyton Barnes in the seventh inning closed out the scoring as Wayne State posted the 10-0 win in seven innings.
Wayne State will be on the road this weekend at Minnesota State with a doubleheader Friday.