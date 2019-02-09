ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Isaac Heyer's shot in the lane with just over 2 1/2 minutes left in the game gave Northwestern the lead for good as it went on to clip Hastings 88-85 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game Saturday.
The tight contest was tied nine times and Northwestern's 63-51 lead early in the second half was the largest for either team. Trent Hilbrands scored 29 points on 10-13 shooting from the floor to lead the Raiders, who remained in a tie with Dordt for fifth place in the GPAC with a 10-8 mark and are 16-11 in all games.
Hastings could dropped two game behind the Raiders and Defenders with the loss and are 17-11 overall to got with a 8-10 league record. Bart Hiscock had 25 points for the Broncos and capped a 16-4 run by his team with a pair of free throws the tied the game at 67 with just over 11 minutes to go.
HASTINGS (85)
Brendan Lipovsky 2-9 0-1 4, Shane Chamberlain 4-9 2-2 12, Zack Johnson 5-8 3-3 16, Logan Cale 5-10 4-5 17, Eli Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Bart Hiscock 7-13 10-10 25, Zach Kitten 2-5 0-0 4, Ben Wahlberg 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 28-60 19-21 85
NORTHWESTERN (88)
Craig Sterk 7-16 1-1 17, Trent Hilbrands 10-13 2-3 29, Parker Mulder 5-11 4-4 15, Grant DeMeulenaere 0-3 0-0 0, Isaac Heyer 3-8 0-0 6, Jay Small 3-6 0-0 7, Chris Borchers 2-3 2-2 7, Grant Rohrer 2-3 0-0 4, Christian Korver 1-3 0-2 3. Totals 33-66 9-12 88
Halftime score - Northwestern 50, Hastings 45. 3-point shooting - Hastings 10-28 (Lipovsky 0-1, Chamberlain 2-7, Johnson 3-6, Cale 3-7, Hunter 0-1, Hiscock 1-3, Kitten 0-1, Wahlberg 1-2), Northwestern 13-29 (Sterk 2-8, Hilbrands 7-7, Mulder 1-2, Heyer 0-3, Small 1-4, Borchers 1-2, Korver 1-3). Rebounds - Hastings 34 (Cale 8), Northwestern 33 (Mulder 8). Fouls - Hastings 12, Northwestern 15. Fouled out - none. Assists - Hastings 11 (Cale 4), Northwestern 16 (Mulder 9). Turnovers - Hastings 15, Northwestern 12.
DORDT 76, MIDLAND 56: The Defenders got 18 points from Zach Brussard and 15 more from Garrett Franken as they rolled to a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball win in Sioux Center Saturday.
Van Lingen also had 13 points and nine rebounds, a game high, as Dordt improved to 18-10 overall and 10-8 in the GPAC. Dordt went on a run to take a 43-31 lead at the half and held a double-digit cushion through the remainder of the game.
Reggie Gradwell had 15 points for Midland (10-17 overall and 5-13 GPAC).
MIDLAND (56)
Tyler Craven 1-3 0-0 2, Isaiah Workman 3-4 2-2 8, Laurence Merritt 2-5 0-0 6, Reggie Gradwell 5-11 0-0 15, Bryce Parsons 2-5 2-4 7, Dillon Faubel 4-10 0-0 10, Sam Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Malik Martin 3-10 0-0 6, Emanuel Bryson 1-4 0-0 2, Grant Johnson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 4-6 56
DORDT (76)
Alec Henrickson 1-11 0-0 3, Zach Bussard 7-7 4-5 18, Josh VanLingen 6-6 1-2 13, Chandler Brunsting 0-5 0-0 0, Chad Barkema 5-10 1-1 11, Dustin Marra 0-1 0-0 0, Jesse Jansma 3-8 1-2 8, Ben Gesink 2-4 0-0 5, Kendrick VanKekerix 0-0 0-0 0, Isaac Prewitt 0-1 0-0 0, Ethan Brouwer 1-2 0-0 3, Garrett Franken 6-11 3-4 15, Cooper Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Dejay Fykstra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 10-14 76
Halftime - Dordt 43, Midland 31 . 3-point shooting- Midland 10-22 (Merritt 2-3, Gradwell 5-10, Parsons 1-2, Faubel 2-6, Martin 0-1), Dordt 4-23 (Henrickson 1-8, Brunsting 0-2, Barkema 0-1, Jansma 1-5, Gesink 1-1, Prewitt 0-1, Brouwer 1-2, Franken 0-3). Rebounds - Midland 32 (Workman 6), Dordt 44 (VanLingen 9). Fouls Midland 14, Dordt 10. Fouled out - Gradwell . Assists - Midland 13 (Craven 2, Gradwell 2, Parsons 2, Faubel 2), Dordt 16 (Jansma 3, Franken 3). Turnovers - Midland 16, Dordt 9.
MINNESOTA-DULUTH 77, WAYNE STATE 72: The Bulldogs trailed at the halftime break but took control in the second half to defeat the Wildcats on their home court Saturday in a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball game.
The loss dropped Wayne State into a two-way tie with Minnesota State for the South Division lead of the NSIC after the Mavericks won 77-66 over Bemidji State. Both teams are 12-6 in conference play and have four games left in the late slate with a showdown next Saturday in Mankato.
Sean Burns had 22 points and Brandon Myer 19 to lead Minnesota-Duluth (11-7 NSIC and 14-8 overall).
Kendall Jacks had 19 points to Wayne State and moved past the 1,500-point mark for his career, one of just six Wildcats to reach that level. Jordan Janssen also had 14 points and Vance Janssen 12 for WSC (17-7 in all games).
MINNESOTA DULUTH (77)
Sean Burns 10-14 2-6 22, Brandon Myer 5-10 6-7 19, Hunter Plamann 3-6 8-10 14, Logan Rohrscheib3-7 2-4 10, Jake Paper 2-2 0-0 4, Cody Tomlinson 1-2 0-0 3, Mason Steffen 1-1 1-3 3, Ryan Kaczynski 1-2 0-1 2, Mamadou Ngom 0-5 0-2 0, Trevor Entwisle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 19-33 77.
WAYNE STATE (72)
Kendall Jacks 7-13 4-6 19, Jordan Janssen 6-10 2-3 14, Vance Janssen 4-14 2-2 12, Trevin Joseph 3-15 3-4 11, Nick Ferrarini 3-8 2-3 8, Al'Tavius Jackson 2-3 0-0 4, Ben Dentlinger 2-2 0-1 4, Luke TerHark 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals 27-65 13-19 72.
Halftime score - Wayne State 40, Minnesota-Duluth 32. 3-point shooting - Minnesota Duluth 6-17 (Myer 3-6, Rohrscheib 2-4, Tomlinson 1-1, Kaczynski 0-1, Ngom 0-1, Entwisle 0-2, Plamann 0-2), Wayne State 5-17 (Joseph 2-9, Vance Janssen 2-5, Jacks 1-2, Ferrarini 0-1). Fouled out - Ferrarini. Rebounds - Minnesota Duluth 40 (Myer 12), Wayne State 32 (Jordan Janssen 8). Assists - Minnesota Duluth 12 (Myer 3, Burns 3), Wayne State 10 (Vance Janssen 3, Jacks 3). Total fouls - Minnesota Duluth 16, Wayne State 24.
BUENA VISTA 83, DUBUQUE 61: The Beavers added to their recent success on 3-point shots sinking 18 in a American Rivers Conference win over the Spartans in Storm Lake Saturday.
Buena Vista has made 80 treys over the last five games and improved to 11-13 overall and 5-10 in the ARC. Timothy Jeffries had 20 points and Connor Winkelman 19 to lead Buena Vista, which led 42-28 at the half. Garrett Sittner and Michael Demers also scored in double digits for BVU, with 12 and 11, respectively.
DUBUQUE (61)
Deonte Newsome 3-8 1-2 9, Dylan Hundley 4-7 0-0 11, Marcus McDaniel 4-17 2-2 11, Pete Ragen 0-7 2-2 2, Michael Williams 10-12 0-2 22, Mitch Burger 0-1 0-0 0, William Bentley 0-0 0-0 0, Josh Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Cade Daughtry 0-2 0-0 0, Jascon Barker 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 22-58 9-14 61
BUENA VISTA (83)
Garrett Sittner 4-7 0-0 12, Connor Winkelman 6-11 2-2 19, DJ McNeal 1-6 1-2 4, Timothy Jeffries 6-14 6-8 20, Gary Brendan 0-2 0-0 0, Michael Demers 4-8 0-1 11, Lincoln Rock 1-4 3-5 5, Joe Lind 1-3 0-0 3, Ryan Vofelei 0-0 0-0 0, Jake Thompson 2-2 1-1 6, Ethan Wallace 1-2 0-0 3, Jacob Privia 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Schmitt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 13-19 83
Halftime score - Buena Vista 42, Dubuque 28. 3-point shooting - Dubuque 8-35 (Newsome 2-6, Hundle3-6, McDaniel 1-10, Ragen 0-6, Williams 2-3, Evans 0-1, Daughetry 0-1, Beckert 0-1), Buena Vista 18-33 (Sittner 4-7, Winkelman 5-7, McNeal 1-3, Jeffries 2-5, Demers 3-5, Lind 1-3, Thompson 1-1, Wallace 1-2). Rebounds - Dubuque 26 (Williams 16), Buena Vista 34 (Winkelman 7). Assists - Dubuque 14 (Newsome 5), Buena Vista 18 (Winkelman 3, McNeal 3). Turnovers - Dubuque 21, Buena Vista 14. Total fouls - Dubuque 19, Buena Vista 16